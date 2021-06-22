22/06/2021 - 09:00

16/06/21, London: [email protected] (LSE:SYME), the innovative fintech platform which provides a unique, market leading Inventory Monetisation© service to manufacturing and trading companies, announced it has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Negma Group Ltd, a leading innovative investment fund for small and mid-cap companies, for the issue of an initial tranche of £5.6mn of Convertible Loan Notes.

The Subscription Agreement allows for the option of a further 9 tranches to be issued at the same par value over the next 24 months. [email protected] also retains the option to repay up to 100% of this and any future CLM tranches in cash. This facility enables [email protected] to swiftly realise planned strategic initiatives and provides it with access to funding, when required, to further scale the business to meet the growing demand for its platform. [email protected] has issued a drawdown notice to Negma in relation to the first tranche of Convertible Loan Notes, at an aggregate £5,600,000 in par value. Full detail on the key elements of Negma's Convertible Loan Notes can be found here. Negma Group's investment will be used to support the completion of the acquisition of TradeFlow Capital Management, for which [email protected] signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 26 May 2021. The transaction is due to close later this month.

Additionally, proceeds from this issue will support [email protected]'s working capital requirements for future strategic projects. The business' executive leadership plans to begin a feasibility study into a potential dual listing of SYME's shares on NASDAQ – also via an ADR programme - and/or other trading venues. Further growth initiatives, supporting the inventory monetisation transactions, will be disclosed, separately, by [email protected] in due course.

Alessandro Zamboni, CEO, [email protected], said: "This agreement with Negma will further enhance our ability to realise the full potential of [email protected] The acquisition of TradeFlow Capital is a key strategic initiative for [email protected] and will accelerate our growth plans. The investment by Negma will also help to open up new markets where we are looking at the possibility of a dual listing. “Negma are the ideal partner for us, they have a long-established track record of supporting pioneering businesses, capable of rapid and sustained growth, to establish themselves on a global scale. There has been significant interest in SupplyME from a range of investors, however, Negma's offer is compelling as it enables us to draw on funds only when they are required for strategic initiatives and to retain the option to repay all funds in cash. Future drawdowns will only be availed of when there are clear opportunities to grow the business and enhance shareholder value.”

Rodolfo Galbiati, Fund Director at Negma Group, said: “We are very proud to support [email protected] during this period of very exciting growth. The management team is executing a business strategy in line with their ambitions, and the acquisition of TradeFlow will further this work. By creating substantial shareholder value and synergies, this acquisition will continue to drive [email protected] to a rapidly expanding global client base. Negma is delighted to continue to support European Fintech success stories and entrepreneurs.”

About [email protected]

[email protected] enables businesses to generate cashflow, without incurring debt, by monetising their existing stock. Before a business has found an end customer for its inventory,

the [email protected] platform enables them to sell part of their stock and receive cash immediately, thus boosting their working capital. The [email protected] service enables strong companies to improve their working capital cycle. [email protected] does not monetise inventory for companies in financial difficulty or with inventory that they are struggling to sell. For more information, please visit: https://www.supplymecapital.com/

About Negma Group

Negma Group is an innovative investment fund providing small and mid-cap companies with funding required to support their growth. With its debt and equity financing solutions, the firm presents

impactful and sustainable opportunities to listed SMEs and largecaps globally. As of June 2021, Negma's closed-end fund has invested over one billion Euros. For more information, please visit: https://www.negmagroup.com/