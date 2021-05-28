28/05/2021 - 08:00

Negma Group announces a new financing agreement on the Swiss market, the second of 2021 after Achiko AG.

Milan, 10th of May 2021 - Negma Group is pleased to announce it has entered into an investment agreement with IGEA Pharma NV for the subscription of a convertible bond facility. The agreement will allow IGEA to receive a financing of up to Euros 2.000.000, renewable automatically for a further Euros 8.000.000 for a total maximum commitment of Euros 10.000.000.



Negma Group is an alternative investment fund providing small and mid-cap companies with funding required to develop their strategies. The fund has invested over 700 million Euros since 2015. Negma Group benefits from a wide global network of partners and institutions.



IGEA Pharma NV. is listed on the SIX Exchange in Switzerland and focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. After the announced business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD will be complete, IGEA plans to have the industrial activities on cannabidiol and other vegetable matrices extracts started within the second half of 2021. IGEA aims to become a major European player in this sector. IGEA can request at its discretion tranches of a nominal value of Euros 250.000 each, that can be increased up to Euros 1.000.000 each depending on some parameters and milestones. The bonds will be converted into shares of the company at certain conditions.



Rodolfo Galbiati, Director of Italy of Negma Group commented: “At Negma we are always looking for the greatest opportunities in the market and we are glad the management chose us to fund IGEA in these important steps. The merger with Blue Sky Resources will create one of the most important players in the CBD sector in Europe and we will provide the necessary capital to expand and consolidate the company in the next years.”



Rodolfo Galbiati

Fund Director Negma Group

Tel: +971 (0)4 3373035

[email protected]



Anthony de Rauville

CIO Negma Group

Tel: +971 (0)4 3373035

[email protected]