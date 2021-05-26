26/05/2021 - 18:00

MND, the French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures, has been selected in an international tender to supply a new automatic snowmaking system for the Veduchi ski resort, in Russia. This site is destined to become one of the leading tourist destinations in the Caucasus mountain range. The contract, worth 8 million euros excluding VAT, will run for two years, in 2021 and 2022.

After the recent commercial success achieved in the conclusion of the contract for the supply of two cable cars for the implementation of the project for the construction of the ski resort “Mamison”, the MND Group has been selected to secure the snowmaking of the Veduchi site, a new mountain tourist destination under construction.

At Veduchi, MND SNOW will deliver a state-of-the-art automatic snowmaking system that will enable operators to guarantee snowmaking on 50 hectares of ski slopes while fully controlling water resources. The project integrates 165 automated snowmaking solutions using management software developed by MND SNOW to optimize energy consumption and optimize production volumes as well as facilitate snowmaking operation. The equipment is entirely designed and manufactured in France. Civil works and installation will be carried out by the project's general contractor, the local construction company Chus. MND's teams will supervise the entire two-year project and train the ski area operator.

This new commercial success confirms the Group's global offering strategy and its presence in Russia, as well as MND's ability to support strategic infrastructure projects for mobility and snowmaking.

About Veduchi

The Veduchi site is being built in the Kharachoy-Akhk river valley in the Itum-Kalinsky district, located less than two hours' drive from Grozny airport. With the involvement of international experts, including the French group Compagnie des Alpes, who have planned this 4-season outdoor recreation site, a diversified ski infrastructure has been designed and has been under construction since 2018. With the development of the north-facing slope of the Daneduk Massif, Veduchi will be able to offer a longer ski season (from November to April) to its customers, while diversified summer recreation activities are developed.

Learn more: Veduchi

About MND

MND is a French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures. With more than 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND contributes daily to the mobility, leisure and safety of all by offering proven and sustainable solutions based on its experience in the mountains. Based in Savoie, France, MND has 300 employees and relies on 7 international distribution subsidiaries and 28 distributors to develop its activities worldwide. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).

Learn more: www.mnd.com

Contacts