06/04/2021 - 07:30

The Northern Caucasus Resort (NCR), Russia's leading mountain tourism development agency, has chosen the French group MND in an international tender to carry out two major development ropeways projects in the ski resort of Mamison. In this newly created Russian touristic destination, MND will deliver a 10-seater gondola lift and a 6-seater chairlift, for a total amount of €17.5 million. The entire infrastructure will be operational in 2023.

M. Timizhev Hassan Khamishevich, Managing Director of NCR, said: "This is strategic projects for NCR and more broadly for the tourism and economic development of the Caucasus mountain region. In order to initiate this new investment phase, we wanted to work with a partner who could support us in the long term and are pleased to enter into this new cooperation with MND. The quality and durability of the equipment and technologies proposed for these two new ropeways, as well as MND Group's global offer and services correspond perfectly to our challenges for the realization of these projects. »

Following the achievements of the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, NCR is launching a new investment phase in the Caucasus Mountains, where Mount Elbrus is located, with the aim of accelerating the economic, tourism and social development of the region. In this context, the new project of Mamison is a flagship one for which MND has been chosen to build the key infrastructures of this ski area.

For Mamison, a newly created resort on a site studied by French experts from Egis and Caisse des Dépôts in 2015, MND ROPEWAYS will indeed deliver the first ropeway facilities, structuring the rest of the project. These include a 10-seater gondola of 3,3 km long and a 6-seater detachable chairlift with bubbles of 1,7 km long, which will incorporate the manufacturer's latest innovations. This equipment is designed, mostly manufactured, and assembled entirely in France at the MND Group's industrial site. Civil engineering and installation will be managed by NCR and its partners. MND will supervise the installation and provide operator training.

This commercial success confirms the group's global offering strategy, its international development and MND's ability to support the realization of strategic infrastructure projects for mobility and tourism.

About NCR

Northern Caucasus Resorts (NCR) was established in accordance with the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of October 14, 2010, No. 833, to manage the special economic zones of tourism and recreation in the North Caucasus Federal District (tourism cluster). The mission of JSC NCR is to create conditions for socio-economic development of the North Caucasus Federal District through effective management of special economic zones and implementation of integrated infrastructure projects in the tourism sector, based on the principles of sustainable use of natural resources, economic efficiency, promotion of sports and a healthy lifestyle. The objective of NCR is the implementation on the territory of the North Caucasus Federal District of an integrated infrastructure project in the tourism sector, aimed at creating and developing a tourism cluster.

Learn more: www.ncrc.ru

About MND

MND is a French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures. With more than 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND contributes daily to the mobility, leisure and safety of all by offering proven and sustainable solutions based on its experience in the mountains. Based in Savoie, France, MND has 300 employees and relies on 7 international distribution subsidiaries and 28 distributors to develop its activities worldwide. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).

Learn more: www.mnd.com

Contacts