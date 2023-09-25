25/09/2023 - 18:00

PONTAULT-COMBAULT, September 13, 2023 - 8:30 a.m. METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO), a French company specializing in the design, production and marketing of notebook computers, today announced that from September 1st to 5th, the Berlin's IFA, the annual gathering of the electronics industry, was held. More than 2,050 companies from 48 different countries presented their products and services over an area of almost 130,000 square meters.

Metavisio-Thomson Computing (ALTHO) was one of the stars of the show, winning the coveted "PC Welt Best of IFA" award for the best laptop at the exhibition, renowned for its technology and design.

The huge exhibition was an opportunity for Metavisio-Thomson Computing to showcase its extensive range of laptops, from €149 to €2,500.

According to Founding President Stephan Français: “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the exhibition has been down, but for our part, our stand has never been so much visited in 5 days. We're delighted. The explanation for this enthusiasm is as follows: everyone understands that the market is tense, with the Chinese supporting Russia on one side, and the Americans on the other; in the middle, there's room for a European manufacturer, and we're clearly in the process of taking it! The proof is in the figures: we'll be delivering to 40 countries this year, compared with only 6 in 2021.”

Metavisio is making great strides forward, sporting the famous Thomson brand!