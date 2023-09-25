25/09/2023 - 18:00

PONTAULT-COMBAULT, September 13, 2023 - 8:00 a.m. METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO), a French company specializing in the design, production and marketing of notebook computers, just received accreditation from the United Nations to respond to its international organizations'* calls for tender: a large market in sight. These organizations include the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations University and the renowned WHO.

Thanks to this accreditation, the Thomson brand is on the same starting line as the giants Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, HP and Apple when it comes to bidding for tenders issued by these UN institutions. These calls for tender equal to an overall IT budget of $700 million for the year 2022 (i.e. 2.4% of the total budget of $29.5 billion for all categories).

According to CEO and Founder Stephan Français: "Metavisio has worked hard over the past 2 years to develop the Thomson Computing brand internationally. Following our listing in India last week, we are now listed on the UN database, which will enable us to position a European company alongside the world's 6 IT giants. Many governments are sensitive to the fact of assigning public contracts to skilled Europeans, which gives us hope for further listings, especially as we have a complete and innovative product range, while our benchmark shows that we have the best price-quality ratio. We're even more optimistic given that we've just finished the IFA in Berlin on a very positive note, which also brought us new customers and new countries. We have no limits to the development of our company, because we have exceptional teams who are aware of the historic moment we are living through."

* List of UN organizations:

www.un.org