22/04/2021 - 18:00

Press Release

Paris, 22 April 2021 – 6 p.m.

Madvertise (Euronext Growth - FR0010812230 - ALMNG), the European AdTech company specializing in mobile advertising, confirms the successful deployment of its solutions in the United States with the realization of the first campaigns. Since the structuring of the Group on the other side of the Atlantic with the arrival of Andrew Vile in February as Sales Manager for the territory, adoption of the Madvertise x Sync technology is successfully materialized. Two of Madvertise and Sync's US clients – which shall remain nameless for strategic reasons – are among the most prestigious players in communications and advertising in the United States.

On the basis of their unique and innovative technologies, Madvertise and Sync were able to win these prestigious clients thanks to excellent performances on advertising campaigns. These used the Group's solutions to increase and multiply the effectiveness of their TV campaigns via search platforms and social networks.

Indeed, by combining Madvertise's premium offer with Sync's technology synchronizing multimedia content with a second screen, campaigns become much more powerful and the results are superior to those of “traditional” campaigns. This is evidenced by a campaign Madvertise x Sync that synchronized TV ads with key-word searches via Google Ads and showed the following performances below, as compared with a similar campaign without Sync synchronization:

- improvement of more than 50% of the click-through rate,

- reduction of 33% in the Cost Per Click,

- increase of more than 25% on average in visibility (share of voice).

These first achievements with key players confirm the Group's strategy of offering solutions with high added value combining a highly targeted premium offer of enriched content (geolocation, presence with influencers, augmented reality, etc.) with a unique synchronization technology that make it possible to magnify the performance of digital campaigns.

Well positioned to take advantage of the dynamic recovery of the American market, the Group will continue to develop its offer, which should gradually gain momentum and contribute to revenue growth.

About Madvertise

Madvertise is a European pioneer of AdTech founded in 2011 in the heart of Europe. Positioned as Europe's largest independent mobile advertising network in the premium segment in France, Germany and Italy, Madvertise has developed proprietary technology to maximize advertiser visibility and publisher revenues. By developing its technologies in-house, Madvertise offers a range of advertising solutions combining mobile display, Digital Out of Home and Social Media to provide advertisers with the best possible results. With an audience of 55 million unique visitors per month and more than 250 premium publishers to its credit, Madvertise is the best choice to ensure that advertisers in Europe are seen, heard and desired. With its goal to become CO2 neutral by the end of 2022, Madvertise is an environmentally friendly European AdTech player and equipped with an unrivalled SaaS solution Made in Europe.

Madvertise is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0010812230 - ALMNG).

More information on www.madvertise.com

Contacts

AELIUM FINANCE - Investors

Valentine Boivin / Solène Kennis

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

[email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking information concerning Madvertise's financial position and results. Although based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters that are unknown to the company or are not presently considered material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. In particular, the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic are uncertain and the health crisis could aggravate risks facing the Group.