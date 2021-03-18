18/03/2021 - 08:00

Press Release

Paris, 18 March 2021 – 8 a.m.

Madvertise (Euronext Growth - FR0010812230 - ALMNG), the French AdTech company specializing in mobile advertising, announces that its SYNC subsidiary has just been issued a European patent by the European Patent Office for its technology to synchronize multimedia content on a second screen.

The solution developed by SYNC is a real-time, flexible and evolving platform that synchronizes advertisements and content from most digital equipment (TV, mobile devices) and platforms (Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, etc.). This interactive multimedia distribution makes it possible to detect and automatically synchronize an advertisement broadcast on a television, for example, and then show enriched content in connection with the product presented in said advertisement on a second screen (smartphone, tablet or computer). This technology does not use any of the user's personal information, making it in complete compliance with data-protection regulations (Règlement Général sur la Protection des Données).

Already patented in France and in the United States with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), SYNC's technology is now also protected in 38 European countries for 20 years against reproduction, use, application or sale by any other person or entity.

Thanks to these three patents, SYNC and Madvertise are the only companies that can offer and use this unique technology that makes it possible to multiply the effect of advertising campaigns thanks to enriched content with high added value for very specific targets. Today, the solution is used by more than 20 agencies and 150 advertisers, deployed in 110 applications and websites, records more than 55 million downloads.

About Madvertise

Madvertise is a European pioneer of AdTech founded in 2011 in the heart of Europe. Positioned as Europe's largest independent mobile advertising network in the premium segment in France, Germany and Italy, Madvertise has developed proprietary technology to maximize advertiser visibility and publisher revenues. By developing its technologies in-house Madvertise offers a range of advertising solutions combining mobile display, Digital Out of Home and Social Media to provide advertisers with the best possible results. With an audience of 55 million unique visitors per month and more than 250 premium publishers to its credit, Madvertise is the best choice to ensure that advertisers in Europe are seen, heard and desired. With its goal to become CO2 neutral by the end of 2022, Madvertise is an environmentally friendly European AdTech player and equipped with an unrivalled SaaS solution Made in Europe.

Madvertise is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0010812230 - ALMNG).

More information on www.madvertise.com

Contacts

AELIUM FINANCE - Investors

Valentine Boivin / Solène Kennis

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

[email protected]

About SYNC

SYNC is a French deep tech which offers advertising formats for new, innovative mobile uses, synchronized with television and radio. Advertising is enriched by an open solution of dynamic and synchronized pre-loading thanks to a technology patented by SYNC.

Three complementary offers have been developed to meet all needs:

• SYNC DISPLAY shows rich ad formats on mobile devices synchronized with the TV. This is new advertising inventory for advertisers and agencies, with additional revenue for app providers.

• SYNC ACTIVATE helps optimize keyword campaigns through real-time TV synchronization, not only with Google, but also with Facebook and other digital platforms.

• SYNC ENGAGE provides media groups with the most widely used white label interactive accompanying multi-screen solution. The clients won include the world's largest media companies such as Disney, Endemol, NBC, NFL, Yahoo and Sony.

www.sync.tv

https://twitter.com/synctv

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/sync-sas

This press release contains forward-looking information concerning Madvertise's financial position and results. Although based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters that are unknown to the company or are not presently considered material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. In particular, the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic are uncertain and the health crisis could aggravate risks facing the Group.