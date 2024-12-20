 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  MACOMPTA.FR company press release from 20/12/2024 - MACOMPTA.FR - IFRS Financial Statements Year ended 30/06/2024

  20/12/2024 - 18:00

MACOMPTA.FR - IFRS Financial Statements Year ended 30/06/2024

IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

YEAR 01/07/2023 – 30/06/2024

Lagord, December 20, 2024

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 – Ticker code: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, today reported its results in English for the 2023/2024 financial year (French version was published on October 15, 2024).

  • Annual sales 23/24 increased by €678K, up 27,3% compared to 2022/2023.
  • Operating profit was positive at +€744K, corresponding to an operating margin of 23,5%.
  • Profit for the year amounted to €686K, increasing by 36,7% compared to previous year.
  • Equity amounted to €2,172K, an increase of €436K.
  • Cash flow remained largely positive at +€679K, despite an investment of €1 750K in fixed assets.

Notes to the accounts: IFRS adjustments to French financial statements:

  • Capitalized production of intangible assets (employees benefit expenses) is deducted from products and charges in IFRS profit & loss account. It amounted to €296K in 2023/2024 and €257K in 2022/2023.
  • Employees pensions are introduced in IFRS balance sheet and profit & loss account. They amounted to €77K in 2023/2024 and €62K in 2022/2023 (excluded from the French financial statements).
BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS 30/06/2024 30/06/2023
 
NON-CURRENT		    
Goodwill - -
Other intangible assets 706 882 555 385
Property, plant and equipment 1 469 581 51 267
Right-of-use assets - -
Investments accounted for using equity method - -
Investment property - -
Other long-term assets - -
Other long-term financial assets 38 091 37 922
Deferred tax assets - -
Non-current assets - -
 
CURRENT		    
Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale - -
Inventories - -
Prepayments and other short-term assets 101 017 25 513
Trade and other receivables 395 103 400 827
Derivative financial instruments - -
Other short-term financial assets - -
Cash and cash equivalents 679 029 1 625 064
Current assets 10 894 2 000
     
TOTAL ASSETS 3 400 599 2 697 978
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30/06/2024 30/06/2023
 
EQUITY		    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent    
Share capital 1 500 000 320 000
Share premium - -
Other components of equity - -
Retained earnings 671 512 1 415 381
Equity attributable to owners of the parent 2 171 512 1 735 381
Non controlling interest - -
     
     
TOTAL EQUITY 2 171 512 1 735 381
 
LIABILITIES		    
NON-CURRENT    
Pension and other employee obligations 76 958 61 801
Borrowings - -
Lease liabilities - -
Deferred tax liabilities - -
Other liabilities 2 772 234
Non-current liabilities - -
 
CURRENT		    
Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale - -
Provisions 158 030 158 030
Pension and other employee obligations - -
Borrowings - -
Lease liabilities - -
Trade and other payables 425 790 281 692
Current tax liabilities 46 740 34 146
Derivative financial instruments - -
Contract and other liabilities - -
Current liabilities 518 797 426 695
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 229 087 962 597
     
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3 400 599 2 697 978
  •  

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

   
30/06/2024		 30/06/2023
     
Revenue 3 161 817 2 483 633
Other income 36 439 28 856
Change in inventories - -
Costs of material - -
Employee benefits expense -1 600 955 -1 192 385
Change in fair value of investment property - -
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets -180 701 -126 732
Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets - -
Other expenses -672 578 -460 652
Operating profit 744 021 732 720
     
Share of profit from equity accounted Investments - -
Finance costs - -
Finance income 20 031 12 335
Other financials items - -
Profit before tax 764 052 745 055
     
Tax expense -77 921 -242 532
Profit for the year from continuing operations 686 131 502 523
Loss for the year from discontinued operations - -
     
Profit for the year 686 131 502 523
  •  

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

   
30/06/2024		 30/06/2023  
       
Operating activities    
Profit before tax 744 021 732 720
Non-cash adjustments 180 701 126 732
Contributions to defined benefit plans 15 157 13 243
Net changes in working capital 172 659 81 312
Settling of derivative financial instruments 0 0
Net cash from operating activities 1 112 538 954 007
     
Investing activities    
Purchase of property, plant and equipment -1 750 682 -288 916
Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets 0 0
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0 0
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 0 0
Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets 0 0
Interest received 20 031 12 335
Dividends received 0 0
Taxes paid -77 921 -84 502
Net cash used in investing activities -1 808 572 -361 083
     
Financing activities    
Proceeds from borrowings 0 0
Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities 0 0
Proceeds from issue of share capital 0 0
Interest paid 0 0
Dividends paid -250 000 -300 000
Net cash from (used in) financing activities -250 000 -300 000
     
Net change in cash and cash equivalents -946 034 292 924
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1 625 063 1 332 139
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 0 0
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 679 029 1 625 063
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group 0 0
     
Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations 679 029 1 625 063
           
  •  

Next publication: second quarter sales on January 15, 2025.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo “management accessible to all”, this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations, such as ASPTT and UNASS.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

Macompta.fr

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nW1tZpWYZWaYyZxwl5hsZ2RpmGlpw2KcZmaex5Vrl8ydaHGVyWdomZvHZnFql2pv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (240 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: MACOMPTA.FR