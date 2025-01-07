07/01/2025 - 18:15

Nantes – 7 January 2025 – 6.15 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:

Number of shares: 96,888 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 162,848.49 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 148,032 shares 507,004.83 euros 1,656 transactions Sell side 129,201 shares 445,232.43 euros 1,788 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2024, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 78,057 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 224,621.75 euros

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

Number of shares: 41,276 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 200 staff at the end of June 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com LHYFEYoann Nguyen Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr ACTUSManon Clairet+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com Nouvelles GrainesClémence Rebours+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

Appendix