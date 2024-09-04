04/09/2024 - 07:30

First long-term offtake agreement signed by Lhyfe in Germany for bulk green hydrogen

Total volume to reach more than 1,200 tons over the five-year period

Nantes (France) and Berlin (Germany), 4 September 2024, 7.30 am CEST - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green hydrogen, announced a binding agreement with the leading refueling station developer H2 MOBILITY Deutschland to provide hydrogen for some of its fuel stations in Germany. The hydrogen will be supplied from Lhyfe's future production site in Schwäbisch Gmünd, the largest green hydrogen production plant in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

Lhyfe and H2 MOBILITY Deutschland have signed a five-year agreement for the delivery of renewable hydrogen produced from renewable power sources (qualifying as Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin - RFNBO), for the transport sector. The first deliveries of hydrogen will be used in four fuel stations developed and operated by H2 MOBILITY Deutschland across the states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate beginning with the sites Ludwigshafen and Frankenthal.

Luc Graré, Head of Central and Eastern Europe at Lhyfe, said: “This agreement is the realisation of Lhyfe and H2 MOBILITY's shared ambition and common effort to make green hydrogen available in large volumes for the mobility sector, which is decarbonisation ready. With a reliable hydrogen supply and the necessary refueling infrastructure, this partnership enables a shift toward zero-carbon transport at a new scale for the region.”

Frank Fronzke, Managing Director and COO at H2 MOBILITY declared: “Our objective is to have green hydrogen throughout the entire H2 MOBILITY Deutschland network by 2028. We are pleased to announce that with the support of Lhyfe we are making significant progress towards achieving this ambitious goal. Green hydrogen is a crucial element in our mission to make the transport sector more environmentally sustainable. With this agreement the first brand new hydrogen refueling stations will provide green hydrogen from 2025 onwards”.

Lhyfe produces green and renewable hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, at production units powered by renewable energy. Launched in 2017, the company inaugurated its first site in 2021, and today has four installed sites and several sites under construction across Europe, including Schwäbisch Gmünd. In Germany notably, Lhyfe aims to become a major player in green hydrogen for mobility and industry by 2025, notably through customer deliveries in tube trailers (bulk).

Pioneer in Europe: H2 MOBILITY station network

Currently, fuel cell vehicles can refuel at 700 bar at around 80 public H2 MOBILITY refueling stations in Germany, including passenger cars and smaller commercial vehicles as well as refuse collector vehicles. Four additional refueling stations are in the planning, construction or commissioning stages. Refueling at 350 bar is possible for buses and trucks at 33 stations. Further expansion will be demand-driven, including along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Further refueling options for 350 bar are currently being implemented.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE). Lhyfe.com

About H2 MOBILITY Deutschland

H2 MOBILITY Deutschland is a pioneer in the development of a public hydrogen refueling station network and Europe's largest operator of public hydrogen stations. Its business areas include technical development, financing, planning, construction, marketing and operation of the stations. H2 MOBILITY was founded in 2015 as a project company with the task of establishing a nationwide basic network for hydrogen refueling stations for passenger cars. The characteristics of the first generation of refueling stations were storage capacities of max. 200 kilograms and a 700-bar dispenser on conventional filling station sites. In 2022, the project company became a long-term, commercially oriented company with the aim of contributing to the energy transition in transport through a high-performance hydrogen refueling station network. In a 2022 financing round, H2 MOBILITY was able to raise 110 million euros in capital for network development. Since then, the largest investor has been Hy24, an international fund manager for the development of the global hydrogen economy. H2 MOBILITY Deutschland has set itself the goal of converting completely to green hydrogen by 2028.

Further information at www.h2-mobility.de/en

Contacts