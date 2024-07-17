17/07/2024 - 07:30

Elyse Energy becomes Lhyfe's first project partner following its selection under a call for expression of interest by Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port in November 2023

Nantes and Lyon (France), 17 July 2024, 7.30 am – Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green hydrogen, today announced a partnership with Elyse Energy, a pioneer in the production of low-carbon molecules. The partners aim to develop the production of e-methanol from green hydrogen, at the heart of the Loire Estuary's industrial and logistics port ecosystem.

In November 2023, Lhyfe was selected as the winner of a call for expression of interest (CEI) launched in late 2022 by the Nantes Saint-Nazaire port authority (Grand Port Maritime de Nantes Saint-Nazaire), to set up an industrial green hydrogen production and distribution operation at the Montoir-de-Bretagne site, with a view to decarbonising maritime transport.

Today, with this objective in mind, Lhyfe and Elyse Energy, a producer of low-carbon molecules, announced that they have signed an exclusive agreement for the technical, economic, financial and regulatory feasibility study of a project to produce e-methanol from green hydrogen at this site within the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire . This is the first collaboration of this kind for either of these two French industrial SMEs.

E-methanol is a clean fuel that can be used to decarbonise maritime transport, which represents a key industrial and technological challenge for achieving the dual objectives of carbon neutrality and moving away from fossil fuels.

Implementation of the project will be subject to the conclusions of this study, the granting of operating licences and building permits, and financial investment decisions.

A presentation of the project by the partners is scheduled for September 2024.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).



About Elyse Energy

Founded in 2020, Elyse Energy is an independent French industrial SME pioneering the production of low-carbon molecules. Elyse Energy designs, develops, finances, builds and operates production units for sustainable fuels derived from renewable and nuclear electricity and from carbon recycled from industry or biomass. Elyse Energy is focused on two molecules: synthetic kerosene (sustainable aviation fuels) and e-methanol for maritime operators and the chemicals industry. With a team of over 70 employees, Elyse Energy, which is recognised by the French Tech 2030 label, has developed a portfolio of low-carbon molecule production projects in France, Spain and Portugal.



