LHYFE company press release from 24/06/2024 - Lhyfe has been awarded a grant of c. EUR 11m from Klimatklivet for its green hydrogen project in Trelleborg in Sweden

24/06/2024 - 07:30

First grant secured by Lhyfe for one of its projects in Sweden

The 10 MW production plant will deliver up to 4 tons of green hydrogen per day to local mobility and industry customers

Lhyfe is one of the pioneers of green hydrogen production in Europe with four existing production sites and several production sites under construction.

Nantes (France), Stockholm (Sweden), 24 June 2024, 7:30 a.m. - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in green and renewable hydrogen production, announces the obtention of a grant of up to SEK 125.6m (c. €11m) from Klimatklivet, an investment programme supported by the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency, to build a local renewable hydrogen production system in Trelleborg, the southernmost city in Sweden.

The area of Trelleborg is a major transport hub with the biggest roll-on roll-off harbour in Scandinavia where 10 % of Swedish export and import passes every year, according to the harbour of Trelleborg.

While transport and logistics companies are looking to replace their fleet with less polluting vehicles like hydrogen-powered electric vehicles[1], this transition will require large quantities of green hydrogen to supply the hydrogen refueling stations under construction in this area and to be able to build up a sustainable network for mobility.

With this plant, Lhyfe will be able to produce up to 4 tons of green hydrogen per day (based on a 10 MW installed electrolysis capacity) to serve that market and thus contribute to efforts to reach zero carbon emissions. First kilos of green hydrogen are expected to be produced in 2027.

The grant, which will fund the development and design phases, the supply of equipment and the construction work, represents about 40% of the total estimated investment in the project.

Lhyfe is one of the world's pioneers in producing green and renewable hydrogen through water electrolysis, with its units being powered by renewable electricity. Its first plant at Bouin, Pays de La Loire in France has been operating since the 2nd half of 2021, with three more sites inaugurated in France (in Occitanie and in Brittany) and in Germany. Several additional sites are currently under construction or extension throughout Europe. At the end of 2023, Lhyfe had 195 employees dedicated entirely to renewable hydrogen production, with projects in 12 countries and a project pipeline of c.10 GW in Europe.

“We are very happy to have been awarded this grant, which is the first project we have been granted subsidies for in Sweden and which we see as a clear reward of our efforts and as the recognition of our expertise in the production and delivery of green hydrogen to multiples customers over the last two years. It is also a proof of us going the right direction in Sweden, and we would like to reiterate our commitment to the Swedish environmental agenda and welcome the fact that Sweden is focusing on the rapid expansion of a hydrogen infrastructure based on renewable energies. This project will contribute towards providing green hydrogen for the mobility sector in the South of Sweden. It will support our objective to increase the penetration of green hydrogen throughout Sweden both for mobility and industry ", says Sara Wihlborg, Country Manager Sweden at Lhyfe.

The project's implementation is subject to the granting of operating authorizations and construction permits, as well as to financial investment decisions.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

[1] In 2030, 6% of all new trucks > 16t sold worldwide are expected to be hydrogen trucks (source Roland Berger views on H2 market development, Dec 2023)