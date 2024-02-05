05/02/2024 - 18:00

Nantes (France) – 5 February 2024 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 January 2024, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2024/01/31 47,908,148 Theoretical

voting rights 67,135,848 Exercisable

voting rights1 67,085,074

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights. As of 31 January 2024, 50,774 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea. In 2023, it inaugurated its second and third sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is present in 12 European countries and has 195 employees at the end of 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

