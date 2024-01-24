24/01/2024 - 18:15

Nantes (France) and Madrid (Spain), 24 January 2024 - 6:15 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in green and renewable hydrogen production, and EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the development of renewable energy, are announcing the signing of a 15-year renewable electricity supply contract or Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA).

Under this 15-year PPA, Lhyfe will buy renewable energy generated by a 39 MWac (55 MWp) solar project in Germany developed by EDPR, through Kronos Solar EDPR, that is expected to be connected to the grid during 2025.

This PPA is the first materialization of the industrial agreement between the two companies, in which it was agreed that EDPR will supply renewable electricity to Lhyfe's hydrogen generation projects and both companies will identify opportunities for the co-development of projects to decarbonize challenging sectors where electrification is not feasible.

For Lhyfe, this CPPA is its largest to date and secures the renewable power supply for its future green hydrogen production sites in Germany, thus consolidating its sustained growth. In Baden-Württemberg and in Lower Saxony, Lhyfe is building two production units representing a maximum total production capacity of 8 tonnes of green and renewable hydrogen per day, which will be supplied locally for uses related to mobility and industrial processes. This CPPA allows Lhyfe to further reinforce its European network of renewable electricity supplier partners, following the signing of two other CPPAs in 2023, while guaranteeing competitive sales conditions for renewable hydrogen in the long-term.

For EDP Renewables, this deal is a milestone as it is the first long-term corporate contract for renewable energy supply signed in Germany since its expansion and also the first PPA signed with a hydrogen company. This PPA reflects its success in securing new PPAs and reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy. By signing another long-term contract with a major client, EDPR reaffirms its strong PPA activity with utilities and big companies, and nowadays has more than 55% of the 2023-2026 additions already secured.

EDPR entered Germany in 2022 through the acquisition of Kronos Solar EDPR and currently has a pipeline of over 8 GWp in different stages of development in solar utility scale, including agri-PV projects. Although EDPR's business in Germany is focused on solar technology, the company has the ambition of developing wind projects in the country by the end of the decade.

“Signing this long-term agreement with Lhyfe is an important opportunity for EDPR as it reinforces our commitment to ramp up the penetration of renewable energy in Europe, especially in a market that has the ambition to achieve significant photovoltaic targets by the end of this decade. We are happy to be able, through Kronos Solar EDPR, to contribute to these goals by partnering with Lhyfe, whose activity complements our aim of reducing CO 2 emissions”, highlights Duarte Bello, Chief Operating Officer for Europe at EDP Renewables.

“Thanks to this agreement, we are securing in a local and long-term manner our renewable electricity supply. Almost the entire output of the EDPR photovoltaic solar plant will be used to power our green and renewable hydrogen production sites contributing to the decarbonisation of mobility and industry which currently use fossil fuels or carbon-derived hydrogen. We also keep strengthening our strategic relation with EDPR, with whom we are extremely happy to jointly collaborate in the H2 industry" Matthieu Guesné, CEO and founder of Lhyfe.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, the company inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its second and third sites, and currently has five sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 192 staff at the end of June 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE). Lhyfe.com

About EDPR

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in renewable energy development which has built a significant position in the energy landscape, establishing a presence in four global regions - Europe, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. With headquarters in Madrid and leading regional offices in Houston, São Paulo and Singapore, EDPR has a sound development portfolio of top-level assets and market-leading operating capacity in renewable energies. Particularly worthy of note are onshore wind, distributed and large-scale solar, offshore wind (OW - through a 50/50 joint venture), and technologies to complement renewables such as storage and green hydrogen.

EDPR's employee-centered policies have received recognition such Top Employer 2024 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Greece, Portugal and Poland), Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Singapore, and are also included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

EDPR is a division of EDP (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Besides its strong presence in renewables (with EDPR and hydro operations), EDP has an integrated utility presence in Portugal, Spain and Brazil including electricity networks, client solutions and energy management.

EDP – EDPR's main shareholder – has been listed on the Dow Jones Index for 16 consecutive years, recently being named the most sustainable electricity company on the Index.

www.edpr.com

