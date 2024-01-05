05/01/2024 - 18:00

Nantes – 5 January 2023 – 6.00 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2023:

Number of shares: 52,718 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 326,250.43 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2023, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 184,055 shares € 878,259.96 2,138 transactions Sell side 171,856 shares € 815,509.65 2,405 transactions

The above information includes data for the 2nd semester of 2023 relating to the liquidity contract with Portzamparc (terminated on 1 September 2023) and data relating to the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF (effective on 4 September 2023).

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 40,519 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 189,002.12 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

Number of shares: 41,276 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, the company inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its second and third sites, and currently has five sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 192 staff at the end of June 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE). Lhyfe.com

