04/09/2023 - 07:30

Nantes (France) - 4 September 2023 – 7:30 am – Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, ends its liquidity contract ongoing since June 20th, 2022 and announces having appointed NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA to implement a liquidity contract, starting on September 4th, 2023 for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June, 22 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company's shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Before the termination, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

41,276 shares LHYFE

183,632.26 euros

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

41,276 shares LHYFE

383,632.26 euros

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting;

upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by Lhyfe, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice.

