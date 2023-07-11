11/07/2023 - 07:30

a 70 MW green hydrogen plant to deliver up to 30 tons of green hydrogen per day into the pipeline of the mosaHYc hydrogen island network

Construction is scheduled to begin in the 1st half of 2027

Nantes (France), 11 July 2023, 7:30 am CEST – Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), a global pioneer in the production of renewable green hydrogen for transportation and industrial applications, announces the development of a 70 MW green hydrogen plant in Perl, Saarland, Germany. Construction is scheduled to begin in the 1st half of 2027. The plant is planned to deliver up to 30 tons of green hydrogen per day into the pipeline of the mosaHYc hydrogen island network. In this way, both partners are making an important contribution to the transformation and future viability of Saarland as an industrial location and the entire Grande Région (Saarland-Lorraine-Luxemburg).

Specifically, existing pipelines around Völkingen (Germany), Carling (France), Bouzonville (France) and Perl (Germany) are being examined for their suitability as hydrogen pipelines. In addition, the construction of new pipelines from Bouzonville in the direction of Dillingen is planned. Along the mosaHYc pipeline there are a number of industrial consumers who can benefit from the advantages of green hydrogen.

"We welcome the fact that the state of Saarland and the city of Perl are focusing on the rapid expansion of a hydrogen infrastructure based on renewable energies. For the construction of the plant, we use state-of-the-art electrolysis technologies with smart software so that the feed-in of electricity from renewable sources can be optimised. The project will make a significant contribution to providing competitive and cost-competitive green hydrogen for industry in Saarland" says Luc Graré, Head of Central & Eastern Europe at Lhyfe.

Hydrogen plays a key role in the decarbonisation of the transport and mobility sector. To achieve the climate targets, capacities must be ramped up nationwide. Projects like the one in Perl prove that close cooperation with municipal decision-makers can make a significant contribution to climate neutrality in industry.

Perl's mayor, Ralf Uhlenbruch, welcomes the cooperation and emphasises: "The Saarland has officially been part of the HyExpert hydrogen model region since August 2020. The planned Lhyfe plant is a significant milestone in the expansion of the regional hydrogen economy. This project is a prime example of the industrial transformation initiated by the EU to supply established industries with green hydrogen, emission-free and across borders. Moreover, it lays the foundation for a new economic sector, new jobs and further important investments in the border triangle. The Lhyfe production facility and the mosaHYc pipeline are only the beginning of a sustainable and innovative development. In the future, our citizens should also be able to benefit directly from the use of hydrogen, for example in local public transport and in the energy supply."

The project's implementation is subject to the granting of operating authorizations and construction permits, as well as to financial investment decisions.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 149 staff at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE).

