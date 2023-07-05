05/07/2023 - 18:00

Nantes – 5 July 2023 – 6.00 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2023:

Number of shares: 40,519 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 189,002.12 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2023, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 38,457 shares € 302,590.59 303 transactions Sell side 31,677 shares € 252,280.78 225 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share

Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix