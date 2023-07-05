 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  LHYFE company press release from 05/07/2023

  05/07/2023 - 18:00

Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2023

Nantes – 5 July 2023 – 6.00 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2023:

  • Number of shares: 40,519 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 189,002.12 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2023, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 38,457 shares  € 302,590.59 303 transactions
Sell side 31,677 shares  € 252,280.78 225 transactions

 

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

  • Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share
  • Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash

 

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.
Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		 Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		 Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE   SELL SIDE
  Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR     Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR
TOTAL 303 38,457 302,590.59   TOTAL 225 31,677 252,280.78
02/01/2023 2 353 3,083.63   02/01/2023 3 300 2,652
03/01/2023 1 200 1,756   03/01/2023 3 600 5,280
04/01/2023 3 453 4,002.62   04/01/2023 5 1,000 8,874
05/01/2023 4 800 7,026   05/01/2023 2 218 1,933.59
06/01/2023 1 200 1,758   06/01/2023 3 600 5,316
09/01/2023 2 400 3,550   09/01/2023 4 600 5,388
10/01/2023 13 2,350 20,216.11   10/01/2023 1 200 1,780
11/01/2023 8 1,420 11,771.66   11/01/2023 8 1,402 11,783.11
12/01/2023 2 300 2,508.9   12/01/2023 3 550 4,662.02
13/01/2023 9 1,650 13,871.55   13/01/2023 2 207 1,751.43
17/01/2023 7 1,400 11,676   16/01/2023 5 1,500 12,762
18/01/2023 7 1,300 10,729.94   18/01/2023 1 200 1,656
19/01/2023 3 600 4,938   19/01/2023 2 235 1,953.56
20/01/2023 2 400 3,276   20/01/2023 5 1,500 12,402
23/01/2023 1 200 1,663.6   23/01/2023 6 1,200 10,170
24/01/2023 6 1,000 8,397   24/01/2023 2 400 3,395.4
25/01/2023 3 500 4,223   26/01/2023 2 400 3,404
26/01/2023 3 421 3,541.79   27/01/2023 1 10 84.6
27/01/2023 6 1,056 8,801.97   30/01/2023 2 300 2,520
30/01/2023 4 600 4,960.2   01/02/2023 1 300 2,487
31/01/2023 3 600 4,974   02/02/2023 4 600 4,939.5
01/02/2023 2 400 3,286   03/02/2023 2 400 3,314
02/02/2023 1 150 1,227   06/02/2023 1 200 1,654
03/02/2023 3 450 3,694.5   07/02/2023 3 559 4,666.42
06/02/2023 1 150 1,236   08/02/2023 4 800 6,700
07/02/2023 1 3 24.78   10/02/2023 2 400 3,306
08/02/2023 2 300 2,496   13/02/2023 3 520 4,293.38
09/02/2023 3 300 2,484   14/02/2023 1 29 239.54
10/02/2023 2 280 2,297.4   15/02/2023 2 204 1,683
13/02/2023 2 300 2,463   16/02/2023 3 600 4,962
14/02/2023 2 240 1,964.4   20/02/2023 3 600 4,956
15/02/2023 2 400 3,258   21/02/2023 2 300 2,464.5
16/02/2023 1 12 98.16   22/02/2023 1 1 8.19
17/02/2023 2 300 2,467.5   23/02/2023 1 1 8.19
20/02/2023 2 300 2,457   24/02/2023 1 1 8.02
21/02/2023 2 300 2,455.5   27/02/2023 3 300 2,388
22/02/2023 1 1 8.19   28/02/2023 1 150 1,197
23/02/2023 2 101 818.19   01/03/2023 2 400 3,192
24/02/2023 4 207 1,644.82   03/03/2023 2 300 2,388
27/02/2023 1 23 181.7   06/03/2023 3 515 4,058.2
01/03/2023 1 150 1,192.5   08/03/2023 2 300 2,352
02/03/2023 3 450 3,573   09/03/2023 4 480 3,804
03/03/2023 2 300 2,352   13/03/2023 1 18 135.9
06/03/2023 2 277 2,163.59   14/03/2023 6 716 5,268.33
07/03/2023 1 150 1,173   15/03/2023 4 601 4,495.48
08/03/2023 1 14 109.2   16/03/2023 2 300 2,160
10/03/2023 7 700 5,512.01   17/03/2023 4 600 4,338
13/03/2023 7 875 6,475   20/03/2023 3 550 4,003.01
14/03/2023 1 100 726   21/03/2023 9 1,216 9,130.94
15/03/2023 5 600 4,368   22/03/2023 2 200 1,617
16/03/2023 10 1050 7,495.53   23/03/2023 9 900 6,974.01
20/03/2023 2 300 2,173.5   27/03/2023 1 42 315.84
22/03/2023 17 1850 14,340.46   28/03/2023 3 450 3,352.5
23/03/2023 3 300 2,294.01   29/03/2023 1 100 750
24/03/2023 4 520 4,004   30/03/2023 1 100 749.9
27/03/2023 6 700 5,212.97   31/03/2023 2 200 1,468
29/03/2023 1 80 588.8   03/04/2023 8 821 6,502.32
30/03/2023 2 200 1,472   04/04/2023 3 347 2,550.17
31/03/2023 1 100 730   05/04/2023 2 300 2,154
03/04/2023 14 1660 12,222.75   06/04/2023 2 200 1,385
04/04/2023 5 580 4,185.98   11/04/2023 5 750 5,100
05/04/2023 15 1670 11,560.41   12/04/2023 3 300 2,037
06/04/2023 7 600 4,055.58   13/04/2023 11 1,100 7,591.98
11/04/2023 2 200 1,352   14/04/2023 1 100 700
14/04/2023 1 100 690   17/04/2023 2 101 705.95
17/04/2023 1 1 6.95   18/04/2023 1 1 6.98
18/04/2023 1 1 6.98   19/04/2023 1 1 7.04
19/04/2023 1 1 7.04   20/04/2023 1 1 7.01
20/04/2023 1 1 7.01   21/04/2023 1 1 7
21/04/2023 1 1 7   02/05/2023 1 1 6.99
24/04/2023 1 100 694   05/05/2023 1 100 700
25/04/2023 1 100 695   18/05/2023 1 1 7
26/04/2023 1 100 696   19/05/2023 1 100 704
27/04/2023 2 200 1,388   24/05/2023 1 37 256.78
28/04/2023 1 100 689   25/05/2023 4 400 2,770
02/05/2023 1 1 6.99   26/05/2023 3 300 2,094
05/05/2023 1 100 690   31/05/2023 1 100 698
18/05/2023 1 1 7   09/06/2023 2 200 1,399
22/05/2023 1 100 698   12/06/2023 1 100 705
23/05/2023 1 100 696   13/06/2023 1 100 703
24/05/2023 8 800 5,521.04   14/06/2023 2 240 1,680
25/05/2023 2 174 1,194.16   20/06/2023 1 100 700
26/05/2023 2 200 1,384   22/06/2023 2 200 1,401
29/05/2023 2 200 1,388   23/06/2023 1 100 700
30/05/2023 1 80 556.8   28/06/2023 1 100 703
31/05/2023 1 80 553.6   29/06/2023 1 100 703
01/06/2023 1 80 558.4    
02/06/2023 2 160 1,110.4    
05/06/2023 2 160 1,110.4    
06/06/2023 3 210 1,458.81    
07/06/2023 1 80 556.8    
08/06/2023 1 80 556.8    
09/06/2023 2 180 1,252.01    
12/06/2023 2 160 1,113.6    
13/06/2023 2 160 1,110.4    
19/06/2023 1 100 696    
20/06/2023 1 70 487.2    
21/06/2023 1 80 556.8    
23/06/2023 2 200 1,388    
26/06/2023 2 200 1,388    
27/06/2023 1 80 556.8    
30/06/2023 1 70 487.2    
