Nantes – 5 January 2023 – 6.00 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2022:

Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2022, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 93,707 shares € 781,391.58 546 transactions Sell side 81,139 shares € 686,005.10 504 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share

Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash

