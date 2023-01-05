 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2022

Nantes – 5 January 2023 – 6.00 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2022:

  • Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2022, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 93,707 shares  € 781,391.58 546 transactions
Sell side 81,139 shares  € 686,005.10 504 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

  • Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share
  • Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash
About Lhyfe
Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.
Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company currently has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030. An offshore research program initiated in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyser linked to a floating wind farm planned for September 2022.
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com		 Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		 Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE   SELL SIDE
  Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR     Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR
TOTAL 546 93,707 781,391.58   TOTAL 504 81,139 686,005.10
01/07/2022 6 1,700 13,009.93   08/07/2022 4 300 2,079.99
04/07/2022 2 600 4,488   11/07/2022 3 300 2,160
05/07/2022 10 1,140 8,275.26   12/07/2022 1 100 720
06/07/2022 9 891 6,258.29   13/07/2022 3 300 2,076.99
07/07/2022 7 700 4,749.99   15/07/2022 2 200 1,370
11/07/2022 1 100 700   18/07/2022 1 100 690
12/07/2022 5 580 3,999.22   19/07/2022 2 200 1,380
13/07/2022 4 400 2,727   20/07/2022 1 100 700
14/07/2022 2 200 1,350   21/07/2022 7 560 4,042.02
18/07/2022 1 100 676.6   22/07/2022 5 415 3,183.71
20/07/2022 1 100 690   25/07/2022 8 800 6,235.04
22/07/2022 10 1,000 7,497   28/07/2022 1 100 790
25/07/2022 2 200 1,518   29/07/2022 3 210 1,691
26/07/2022 5 500 3,915   01/08/2022 1 100 806
27/07/2022 3 300 2,355   02/08/2022 1 57 460.56
01/08/2022 3 500 3,998   03/08/2022 1 200 1,610
02/08/2022 2 600 4,803   04/08/2022 4 800 6,344
03/08/2022 7 1,400 11,116   08/08/2022 3 600 4,849.98
05/08/2022 4 800 6,364   09/08/2022 5 1,000 8,092
08/08/2022 5 1,200 9,630   10/08/2022 4 400 3,243
11/08/2022 6 994 8,080.33   11/08/2022 2 200 1,640
12/08/2022 5 1,000 8,120   12/08/2022 2 200 1,636
15/08/2022 2 600 4,890   15/08/2022 2 200 1,635
16/08/2022 1 1 8.19   16/08/2022 4 600 4,923
17/08/2022 9 2,000 16,274   17/08/2022 2 300 2,487
18/08/2022 2 240 1,952.81   18/08/2022 3 300 2,462.01
19/08/2022 8 1,600 13,028   19/08/2022 3 300 2,466
22/08/2022 3 446 3,604.13   22/08/2022 4 400 3,258.6
23/08/2022 5 1,000 8,048.8   23/08/2022 2 400 3,262
24/08/2022 9 1,600 12,892   24/08/2022 2 200 1,624.84
25/08/2022 5 1,242 10,263.39   25/08/2022 7 700 5,810.98
26/08/2022 14 2,400 19,833.6   29/08/2022 10 1,901 15,556.07
29/08/2022 6 1,200 9,692.04   30/08/2022 5 1,000 8,192
31/08/2022 9 1,800 14,201.46   31/08/2022 4 800 6,538
01/09/2022 7 1,400 10,823.96   01/09/2022 1 200 1,568
02/09/2022 2 400 3,028   02/09/2022 4 712 5,548.69
05/09/2022 1 124 979.6   05/09/2022 5 1,000 8,000
06/09/2022 1 200 1,594   06/09/2022 3 600 4,818
08/09/2022 3 600 4,914   07/09/2022 6 1,200 9,678
12/09/2022 5 1,000 8,400   08/09/2022 6 1,200 9,876
13/09/2022 5 1,000 8,556   09/09/2022 9 2,000 16,494
14/09/2022 3 201 1,688.5   12/09/2022 9 1,800 15,343.92
19/09/2022 7 1,400 11,648   13/09/2022 3 600 5,164.02
20/09/2022 6 1,200 9,888   14/09/2022 2 101 859.5
21/09/2022 10 1,900 15,451.94   15/09/2022 8 1,600 13,578.08
22/09/2022 5 401 3,108.11   16/09/2022 1 100 860
23/09/2022 6 1,200 9,270   19/09/2022 2 200 1,703.8
26/09/2022 10 1,800 13,550.4   20/09/2022 4 400 3,313
28/09/2022 9 1,600 12,008.96   21/09/2022 1 200 1,648
29/09/2022 1 200 1,518   22/09/2022 3 143 1,149.91
30/09/2022 4 601 4,557.68   23/09/2022 3 600 4,810.8
03/10/2022 6 1,500 11,873.25   26/09/2022 3 600 4,590
04/10/2022 3 487 3,867.32   27/09/2022 9 900 6,816.78
05/10/2022 3 600 4,932   28/09/2022 1 200 1,540
07/10/2022 6 1,700 15,024.94   29/09/2022 8 800 6,117.92
10/10/2022 7 1,400 12,435.92   30/09/2022 9 1,800 13,870.08
11/10/2022 13 2,100 18,280.92   03/10/2022 10 1,100 9,004.38
12/10/2022 4 800 6,906   04/10/2022 6 1,000 8,067.4
13/10/2022 3 600 5,142   05/10/2022 5 900 7,560
14/10/2022 7 1,400 12,153.82   06/10/2022 13 1,700 14,488.08
17/10/2022 5 857 7,370.2   07/10/2022 5 1,000 8,894
18/10/2022 4 800 6,918   10/10/2022 6 1,200 10,766.04
19/10/2022 4 470 4,063.95   11/10/2022 8 1,450 12,779.43
21/10/2022 3 528 4,638   12/10/2022 3 438 3,818.88
25/10/2022 3 600 5,562   13/10/2022 3 427 3,698.63
26/10/2022 1 200 1,864   14/10/2022 6 1,200 10,524
27/10/2022 7 2,100 19,488   17/10/2022 2 266 2,300.21
28/10/2022 5 1,500 13,935   18/10/2022 5 1,000 8,716
31/10/2022 12 2,400 22,050   19/10/2022 6 1,010 8,769.53
01/11/2022 7 1,400 12,236   20/10/2022 8 1,600 14,030.08
02/11/2022 2 200 1,766   21/10/2022 5 975 8,664.05
04/11/2022 1 200 1,794   24/10/2022 7 1,400 12,590.06
07/11/2022 7 1,370 12,467.14   25/10/2022 3 600 5,629.98
08/11/2022 11 1,791 15,934.17   26/10/2022 4 800 7,530
09/11/2022 2 400 3,502   27/10/2022 1 200 1,864
10/11/2022 8 1,300 11,650.99   28/10/2022 4 1,100 10,327.02
11/11/2022 8 1,600 14,196.48   31/10/2022 2 400 3,744
14/11/2022 3 600 5,262   01/11/2022 3 600 5,352
15/11/2022 2 153 1,341.72   02/11/2022 3 201 1,804.98
16/11/2022 9 1,300 11,607.44   03/11/2022 1 1 8.82
17/11/2022 5 651 5,817.27   04/11/2022 8 1,900 17,221.98
18/11/2022 5 750 6,658.5   07/11/2022 7 1,310 12,033.27
21/11/2022 2 300 2,677.5   08/11/2022 2 256 2,293.68
22/11/2022 4 600 5,355   09/11/2022 8 1,700 15,227.07
23/11/2022 1 200 1,786   10/11/2022 3 757 6,904.82
24/11/2022 6 1,150 10,380.02   11/11/2022 3 600 5,410.02
25/11/2022 8 1,500 13,470.75   14/11/2022 4 761 6,737.29
28/11/2022 7 1,100 9,684.95   15/11/2022 6 1,200 10,662
29/11/2022 4 600 5,247   16/11/2022 9 1,599 14,511.88
30/11/2022 4 600 5,223   17/11/2022 3 600 5,412
01/12/2022 3 380 3,337.08   18/11/2022 3 600 5,395.98
02/12/2022 5 705 6,137.1   21/11/2022 10 1,400 12,586.42
05/12/2022 6 900 7,852.5   22/11/2022 4 483 4,349.08
06/12/2022 8 1,100 9,524.46   23/11/2022 8 1,600 14,424.8
07/12/2022 23 2,750 22,471.08   24/11/2022 4 704 6,393.59
08/12/2022 9 1,250 9,682.5   25/11/2022 1 51 458.49
12/12/2022 3 450 3,505.5   28/11/2022 1 1 8.82
16/12/2022 2 400 3,278.4   29/11/2022 1 31 274.35
20/12/2022 2 400 3,362   30/11/2022 3 600 5,274
21/12/2022 3 600 5,172   01/12/2022 4 641 5,672.08
22/12/2022 5 1,000 8,684   02/12/2022 4 800 7,056
23/12/2022 6 900 7,726.5   05/12/2022 4 800 7,022
27/12/2022 4 301 2,618.76   08/12/2022 2 300 2,371.5
28/12/2022 4 301 2,597.81   09/12/2022 11 2,500 19,299.75
29/12/2022 1 1 8.62   12/12/2022 3 401 3,161.93
30/12/2022 2 101 875.83   13/12/2022 10 1,700 13,461.62
          14/12/2022 6 773 6,199.77
          15/12/2022 6 1,200 9,840
          16/12/2022 4 800 6,626
          19/12/2022 7 1,100 9,158.05
          20/12/2022 6 600 5,125.98
          21/12/2022 4 400 3,475
          22/12/2022 1 200 1,752
          23/12/2022 2 200 1,736
          27/12/2022 3 201 1,761.74
          28/12/2022 4 301 2,654.82
          29/12/2022 3 201 1,746.63
          30/12/2022 1 1 8.83
