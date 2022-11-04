04/11/2022 - 18:00

Nantes (France) – 4 November 2022 - 6.00 pm – Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 October 2022, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 31/10/2022 47,900,448 Theoretical voting rights 67,237,348 Exercisable voting rights1 67,202,839

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights. As of 31 October 2022, 34,509 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.

Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030 (data as of September 2022). An offshore research program initiated in 2019 has also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first offshore renewable green hydrogen production pilot site linked to a floating wind farm in September 2022.

