21/09/2022 - 20:30

Nantes (France) – September 21, 2022 - 8:30 p.m. – Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), independent producer of green hydrogen to decarbonize industry and mobility, announced today that the 2022 half-year financial report, as of June 30, 2022, is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This half-year financial report can be consulted on Lhyfe's website, www.lhyfe.com, under Investors, Financial Documents.

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.

Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company currently has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030. An offshore research program initiated in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for September 2022.

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts