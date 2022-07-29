Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  LHYFE company press release from 29/07/2022

  29/07/2022 - 08:30

Financial calendar

Nantes (France) - July 29, 2022 - 8.30 am - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, announces its financial calendar.

 

Date Release
September 21, 2022 H1 2022 results (audited)
January 25, 2023 2022 activity
March 22, 2023 2022 annual results (audited)
September 20, 2023 H1 2023 results (audited)

 

All press releases will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

 

About Lhyfe
Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plant and its commercial pipeline will allow access to renewable green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. It is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in September 2021. It currently has 93 projects in its pipeline across Europe, of which 20 in advanced development by 2026, to contribute in mobility and industry decarbonization. A research program started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for fall 2022.
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
+33 (0)7 86 30 68 26
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com		 Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		 Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
