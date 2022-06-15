15/06/2022 - 07:30

Nantes & Saint-Nazaire, FRANCE – 15 June 2022 – 7:30 CET

Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), a world pioneer and pure player in renewable green hydrogen and Chantiers de l'Atlantique, one of the world's leaders on the shipbuilding market for highly complex ships and in offshore engineering, announce today at the Seanergy forum dedicated to renewable offshore energy, that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of offshore hydrogen production platforms.

Lhyfe is one of the leading and most advanced players worldwide in renewable green hydrogen. The company, whose green hydrogen production plants are directly interconnected with renewable energy sources to supply local industry and transportation, already has 93 projects in development for production plants in Europe, equating to more than 4.8 GW of total installed capacity. It inaugurated a first industrial production plant in September 2021 and twenty of its projects are at an advanced stage of development (i.e. Tender ready, Awarded or in Construction), representing a total 380.5 MW, due to be operational between 2023 and 2026.

Since Lhyfe was founded, it has been part of a major research programme to develop green hydrogen production at sea, as near as possible to offshore energy sources, which are the most abundant, the most powerful, the least intermittent and, therefore, the most competitive renewable energy solution for the mass production of green hydrogen for industrial uses. Lhyfe has already signed partnerships to this end and developed several offshore concepts.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique, via its Marine Energy & Engineering business unit (Atlantique Offshore Energy) has developed recognised expertise in renewable marine energies. Notably, it has successfully delivered major energy companies on the European market with four offshore electrical substations for offshore wind farms. The desire to be a leader in energy transition has led Chantiers de l'Atlantique to work on the production of offshore hydrogen production over the last three years, to reduce the environmental footprint of the power substations designed and built in Saint-Nazaire.

This agreement comes as Lhyfe and Chantiers de l'Atlantique, who have already been working together for 18 months as part of the SEM-REV project on the co-development of a pilot system for offshore hydrogen production, prepare to launch the world's first offshore renewable hydrogen production demonstrator in September 2022, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire (France).

On the strength of this first demonstrator, the two companies wanted to reinforce their partnership to deploy the system on a large scale. Lhyfe and Chantiers de l'Atlantique will collaborate on offshore renewable hydrogen production projects with on-grid or off-grid wind farms. Chantiers de l'Atlantique will design, build and install the platforms, while Lhyfe will be in charge of the design and operation of the renewable hydrogen production facilities.

This agreement aims not only to develop the renewable hydrogen fuel chain at sea, but in port areas as well. For offshore projects, the two partners plan to develop production solutions with a minimum capacity of 100 MW, which will be installed on existing fixed structures, or mounted on seabed foundations or floating platforms.

Thomas Créach, Lhyfe's Technical Director, said: “We are delighted to take this new step forward with Chantiers de l'Atlantique. Thanks to the complementarity and solidity of our expertise, and based on our previous achievements, we are now in a position to respond to the various calls for tenders related to offshore. The production of renewable green hydrogen on a very large scale is now within reach!”

For Frédéric Grizaud, Director of the Marine Energy & Engineering Business Unit (AOE), Chantiers de l'Atlantique: “The signing of this agreement is the concrete materialization of a successful collaboration between two companies with a desire to play a full role in energy transition. We are now in a position in France to offer green hydrogen production solutions for the international market.”.

About Lhyfe

Founded in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for transportation and industry. Its production site and project sales pipeline should provide access to renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model benefiting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen production plant in September 2021. Its current sales pipeline consists of 93 projects throughout Europe – 20 of which are at an advanced development stage and due by 2026 – that will help to decarbonize industry and mobility. A research programme started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer connected to a floating wind farm, in autumn 2022. Lhyfe is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (LHYFE – FR0014009YQ1). For more information, please go to www.lhyfe.com

Click here to access to Lhyfe Media Kit (press kit, press releases and visuals).

About Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Thanks to the expertise of its staff and its network of sub-contractors, combined with first-rate industrial facilities, Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a key player in the fields of design, integration, testing and turnkey delivery of cruise ships, military ships and electrical substations for offshore wind farms, and fleet services. The company is addressing tomorrow's challenges head on, offering ships with proven high energy efficiency, which go beyond the most drastic environmental regulations, as well as offshore wind systems that make it a major player in energy transition.

For more information, please contact:

LHYFE:

Investor Relations

Maria Pardo Saleme, CFO

+33 (0)6 86 96 30 82

[email protected]

Industry Press Relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

[email protected]

Financial Press Relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

[email protected]

Chantiers de l'Atlantique:

Press enquiries:

Yann Gontier

T. +33 (0) 2 51 10 90 37

[email protected]

www.chantiers-atlantique.com