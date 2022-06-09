09/06/2022 - 20:30

Nantes, France, June 9, 2022 – Lhyfe (the “Company”), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilisation Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Lhyfe on Euronext Paris, has carried out stabilisation activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:

Issuer: Lhyfe Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.01 (ISIN : FR0014009YQ1) Offering size: 12,571,429 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer price: EUR 8.75 per ordinary share Market: Euronext Paris Stabilisation Agent: Portzamparc

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilisation measures, Lhyfe, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilisation activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilisation Agent between 1st June 2022 and 9 June 2022:

Execution date Intermediary Buy/Sell Number of shares Average transaction price in EUR Lowest/Highest price in EUR Total amount in EUR Market 01/06/2022 Portzamparc Buy 14,250 8.4044 8.25/8.54 119,762.70 Euronext Paris 02/06/2022 Portzamparc Buy 7,263 8.4711 8.23/8.55 61,525.60 Euronext Paris 03/06/2022 Portzamparc Buy 6,821 8.5193 8.45/8.56 58,110.15 Euronext Paris 06/06/2022 Portzamparc Buy 5,800 8.5122 8.506/8.668 49,370.76 Euronext Paris 07/06/2022 Portzamparc Buy 6,900 8.4899 8.439/8.500 58,580.31 Euronext Paris 08/06/2022 Portzamparc Buy 1,500 8.6 8.6/8.6 12,900.00 Euronext Paris 09/06/2022 Portzamparc Buy 3,000 8.5981 8.545/8.600 25,794.30 Euronext Paris

The detailed list of transactions is available on Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe-finance.com).

This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plant and its commercial pipeline will allow access to renewable green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. It is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in September 2021. It currently has 93 projects in its pipeline across Europe, of which 20 in advanced development by 2026, to contribute in mobility and industry decarbonization. A research program started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for fall 2022.



For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations

ACTUS

Mathieu Omnes

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected] Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

[email protected] Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

[email protected] aines.com

Disclaimer

This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer.

The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”). The prospectus approved by the AMF is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and Lhyfe's website (www.lhyfe.com).