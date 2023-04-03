03/04/2023 - 07:45

On 1 April 2023, the LDLC Group finalised the acquisition of 100% of the share capital and voting rights of A.C.T.I. MAC and its subsidiary O.S.I. Nx (the “A.C.T.I. MAC Group”), following the lifting of all conditions precedent in accordance with the schedule.

The acquisition was financed entirely by bank loans.

The deal notably enables the LDLC Group to strengthen its BtoB division. As previously announced, the A.C.T.I. MAC Group has five branches including three Apple Premium Reseller stores in France. It also offers a comprehensive range of services for businesses. With around 60 employees, the A.C.T.I. MAC Group posted revenues of around €42m in its last financial year.

Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome the employees of the A.C.T.I. MAC Group into our Group. This economic and human alliance is a source of opportunities and synergies for the new entity, especially in the professional market.”

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,000 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

