Following the announcement made on 1 December 2022, the LDLC Group today announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding, subject to conditions precedent, on the purchase of the entire share capital and voting rights of A.C.T.I. MAC and its subsidiary O.S.I. Nx (the “A.C.T.I. MAC Group”).

Subject to fulfilment of the conditions precedent, LDLC expects to close the transaction by the early April 2023.

The acquisition will be financed entirely by bank loans.

The transaction will strengthen the LDLC Group's BtoB division. As a reminder, A.C.T.I. MAC Group has five branches including three Apple Premium Reseller stores in France. It also offers a comprehensive range of services for businesses. With around 60 employees, the A.C.T.I. MAC Group posted revenues of around €42m in its last financial year.

Next release: 27 April 2023 after market close, full-year 2022/2023 revenues

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,000 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

