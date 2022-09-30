30/09/2022 - 17:45

Olivier de la Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: “ Over the past few years, our Group has made significant investments to improve its profitability and support its growth. We are now able to see the results of these efforts with increased profitability. It is important for us to share this created value with all our stakeholders, including our shareholders. We have therefore proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €2.00 per share for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, representing a total yield of 8.7% compared to the closing share price on the day before the Meeting.

In addition, we aimed to reinforce our policy of return to our shareholders by favoring a balanced and attractive approach while encouraging long-term commitment. The LDLC Group is therefore pleased that the General Meeting has approved the introduction of a 10% bonus dividend for the most loyal shareholders, which will come into effect from the 2023-2024 fiscal year."

DIVIDEND OF €2.00 PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021

During the annual meeting held today, LDLC Group shareholders approved a €2.00 per share dividend payment for the 2021-2020 financial year.

As previously disclosed, the LDLC Group approved the payment of an ordinary interim dividend of €0.80 per share in respect of 2021-2022 (ex-dividend date 23 February 2022, payment date 25 February 2022).

Regarding the remaining dividend to be paid, i.e. €1.20 per share, the coupon detachment date was fixed on October 5, 2022, with a “record date” on October 6, 2022. The payment of this dividend balance will take place on 7 October 2022.

INTRODUCTION OF A 10% BONUS DIVIDEND FROM FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024

Wishing to enhance the value and loyalty of the company's shareholders and to encourage long-term investment by its shareholders, the Management Board has submitted to the General Meeting a proposed resolution for the introduction of a bonus dividend of 10% for registered shareholders after two years of continuous ownership.

Approved by today's General Meeting, this bonus dividend will come into effect on the eventual distribution of the dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions.



GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,000 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

