As part of the indoor arena project at OL Valley, OL Groupe and the LDLC Group are delighted to announce a naming agreement for OL Groupe's soon-to-be-built events arena in Décines. It will be effective from the construction start-up date (scheduled for early 2022*) and will continue for eight years from the opening of the multi-purpose arena.

The new facility is designed to be among the most technologically and environmentally advanced in Europe and will also be the largest events arena in France outside Paris. The LDLC Arena will feature the latest online connection and user experience innovations and is expected to host between 100 and 120 events p.a.

The majority of the LDLC Arena's future schedule has already been nailed down, largely thanks to the commercial agreement reached on 15 October 2021 with Live Nation, a world leader in concerts and shows, which will bring a great many internationally renowned artists to OL Groupe's new facility.

The new indoor arena will host Euroleague basketball matches (LDLC ASVEL became a permanent member of this league in June 2021), seminars and large-scale trade fairs, and sports competitions (e-sports chief among them), providing a rich and varied line-up.

The partnership builds on the already strong ties that exist between the LDLC Group and Olympique Lyonnais in professional basketball (LDLC ASVEL) and e-sports (Team LDLC OL):

The LDLC Group, a longstanding partner of ASVEL, stepped up its commitment in 2018 by establishing the first naming partnership in the French basketball world, with ASVEL changing its name to LDLC ASVEL for a ten-year period. In 2019, ASVEL's women's team also changed its name to LDLC ASVEL Féminin.

In June 2019, OL Groupe acquired minority interests in LDLC ASVEL and LDLC ASVEL Féminin, and in January 2020, the LDLC Group and OL Groupe also joined forces in e-sports by combining both teams to form Team LDLC OL.

The LDLC Group's expertise in using and introducing new technologies, together with Olympique Lyonnais' know-how in the world of sports and entertainment, will help raise the LDLC Arena's profile throughout Europe. This spirit of innovation for the common good is one of the key pillars of the LDLC Arena project within OL Valley, located towards the east of the Lyon region.

The contract to design and build this new events arena, the Group's flagship development project, has been awarded to the Populous architectural firm and Citinea, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction France. The LDLC Arena will be able to accommodate audiences of between 12,000 and 16,000 spectators, depending on the relevant configuration (concert, show, or sports).

Jean-Michel Aulas, OL Groupe's Chairman, commented:

“We aim to make the LDLC Arena the leading venue in Europe. To achieve this goal, we needed the benefit of the LDLC Group's expertise and exemplary approach. Its tremendous track record of entrepreneurship serves as an inspiration for us all. Under this naming agreement, two major local players are joining forces to create a venue satisfying the most demanding sports and entertainment requirements while delivering on the employment, environmental and social integration fronts.”

Laurent de la Clergerie, Chairman and Founder of the LDLC Group, added:

“We are deeply attached to Lyon and the surrounding region. For many years now, we have supported efforts promoting individual well-being, culture and entertainment in all guises. We're extremely proud to be partnering with a facility of this standing. For sure, the LDLC Arena will delight and thrill audiences, and we can't wait until it opens!”

*provided the customary conditions precedent are met



The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 7 e-commerce websites and close to 1,000 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

