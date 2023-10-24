24/10/2023 - 18:15

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 24 October 2023

Notice of redemption

Outstanding USD 500,000,000 Notes issued by La Poste on 1 December 2016

under the prospectus dated 29 November 2016

Optional Redemption at the option of the issuer

ISIN: FR0013221140

Common Code: 152729723

We refer to the prospectus dated 29 November 2016 (the “Prospectus”) of the notes issued by La Poste, incorporated as European Company (societas europaea) registered in the Republic of France, under RCS 356 000 000 (Paris) (the “Issuer”).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Condition 6.2 (Optional Redemption) of the terms and conditions of the USD500,000,000 5.30 per cent Deeply Subordinated Notes due 2043 (the « Notes ») issued on 1 December 2016 by La Poste. The Issuer hereby elects to redeem all of the Notes outstanding on the Redemption Date (as defined below) in an aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000 (the “Redeemed Notes”) on 1 December 2023 (the “Redemption Date”). This notice is irrevocable. Capitalized terms used herein and not defined are used as defined in the Prospectus.

The redemption price of the Redeemed Notes is equal to their principal amount, which is issued in denominations of $200,000, together with any accrued interest and Arrears of Interest (including any Additional Interest Amounts thereon), if any, on the Redeemed Notes, from 1 June 2023 to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price amounts to $205,300.00 per $200,000 denomination.

Upon the Redemption Date, the Redeemed Notes will forthwith be cancelled.

The ISIN and Common Code numbers are included herein solely for the convenience of the registered owners of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the ISIN or Common Code numbers either as printed on the Notes or as contained herein. Any redemption of the Notes shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such identification numbers.