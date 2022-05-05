05/05/2022 - 17:10

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 5 May 2022

Appointment to the Executive Committee of La Poste group

Yves Delmas is appointed Chief Executive Officer of GeoPost/DPDgroup and Executive Vice President of La Poste group

Philippe Wahl, Chairman and CEO of La Poste group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GeoPost, announced on 5 May the appointment of Yves Delmas as Chief Executive Officer of GeoPost/DPDgroup and Executive Vice President of La Poste group, member of the Executive Committee.

Yves Delmas has a 30-year track record within La Poste group, having held multiple management positions within the company's parcel and express subsidiaries, including at Chronopost and Jet Worldwide. He was also Managing Director, Vice President and then President of SEUR, GeoPost's subsidiary in Spain, which under his leadership became a leader in the local Spanish express market. He became Managing Director Europe of GeoPost/DPDgroup in May 2016.

Yves Delmas stepped up as interim CEO of GeoPost/DPDgroup following the tragic death of Boris Winkelmann in December 2021.

As the head of GeoPost/DPDgroup, with a turnover of nearly 15 billion euros and 2.1 billion parcels delivered in 2021, Yves Delmas will be responsible for further deploying the "Together & Beyond 2025" strategy that aims to make GeoPost/DPDgroup the international reference in sustainable delivery and a leading enabler of e-commerce.

On this occasion, Philippe Wahl stated: "Yves Delmas has made a significant contribution to the development of GeoPost which has grown into the largest parcel delivery network in Europe. Under his leadership, GeoPost will consolidate its acceleration and development in strategic sectors, while continuing its international expansion.”

Yves Delmas said: "Thanks to our DNA that draws its strength from our people, our sustainable model and our entrepreneurial spirit, we are now prepared to amplify our development and accelerate the rollout of our strategic plan. This will be our guiding principle to meet the challenges and opportunities of our market."

Biography of Yves Delmas

Aged 59, Yves Delmas is a graduate of the Institute of Political Studies (IEP Paris) and the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des PTT (1988), holds a DESS in public law from Paris X Nanterre and a degree in History from La Sorbonne. Yves Delmas began his career as Head of the "Europe – Asia" office, in the International Affairs Department of La Poste. In 1991, he became Director of Operations of Chronopost France. In 1993, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of TNT, with La Poste holding a minority stake in the company's capital. In 1996, he successively took over the management of Jet Worldwide France, a subsidiary of Chronopost France, and then Chronopost Spain in 1998. Between 2002 and 2004, he was Vice President Marketing and Sales of GeoPost SA. In 2004, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of SEUR GeoPost and successively became Vice-President and President of the SEUR Group, a leader in the Spanish express market. In May 2016, Yves Delmas was appointed COO Europe of GeoPost/DPDgroup.

About La Poste group

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste group is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, GeoPost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest European banking and insurance company. Every year, La Poste delivers over 18 million items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), 6 days a week. Committed to its regional coverage, the Group has 17,000 retail outlets (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and 18,000 postal service access points (Pickup points, business centres, lockers and parcel drive collection service). In 2021, La Poste group generated €34.6 billion in revenue (41% outside France) and had a headcount of almost 245,000, in 63 countries over 5 continents, of which 193,000 in France. As a mission-led company since June 2021 and a leader in environmental transition and green finance, La Poste aims to achieve "zero net emissions" by 2030. Through is strategic plan “La Poste 2030, committed to you”, the company has set itself the goal of becoming the leading European platform for links and exchanges, providing digital, people-oriented, green and socially-responsible services for the benefit of its customers and the transformation of society as a whole.

About GeoPost/DPDgroup

DPDgroup is one of the world leading parcel delivery networks, aiming to be a reference in sustainable delivery and become a leading enabler of e-commerce acceleration. We combine innovative technology and local knowledge to provide a flexible and user-friendly service for both shippers and shoppers. With 120,000 delivery experts operating in nearly 50 countries, and a network of 70,000 Pickup points, we deliver 8.4 million parcels worldwide each day – 2.1 billion parcels per year – through the brands DPD, Chronopost, SEUR, BRT and Jadlog. DPDgroup is the parcel delivery network of GeoPost. GeoPost posted sales of €14.7 billion in 2021. GeoPost is a holding company owned by La Poste group.

Press contact: [email protected]