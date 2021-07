30/07/2021 - 15:45

Le Groupe La Poste announces today that its 2021 half-year financial report is available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The half-year financial report is available on the Group's website: www.groupelaposte.com, section our financial information, publications.

