28/06/2023 - 17:45

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands 28 June 2023

Annual Report and financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (“La Perla” and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”), a luxury fashion holding company incorporating La Perla, a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear, and La Perla Beauty, announces the publication of its Annual Report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The accounts can be viewed in full at the following link: https://laperlafashionholding.com/financial-reports-presentations/

Enquiries

Seven Dials City, Simon Kelner / James Devas

LaPerla@sevendialscity.com

Tel: +44 7885 813 114

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the “Operating La Perla Group”) and La Perla Beauty (UK). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. La Perla Beauty is in the initial phase of operation. The group operates under the brand “La Perla”. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, i.e., statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. bases these statements on its current plans, estimates, projections and expectations and they relate to events and are based on current assumptions that may not occur in the future. These forward-looking statements may not be indicative of future performance; the actual outcome of the financial condition and results of operations of La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries, and the development of economic conditions, may differ materially from, in particular be more negative than, those conditions expressly or implicitly assumed or described in such statements. Even if the actual results of the La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. or its consolidated subsidiaries, including the financial condition, results of operations and economic conditions, develop in line with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, there can be no assurance that this will be the case in the future.