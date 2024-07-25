25/07/2024 - 18:00

La Francaise de l'Energie: signature of another impact loan of €7 million with Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels

Pontpierre, France, July 25th, 2024 – FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, announces the renewed trust of Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, a subsidiary of the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa Group with the closing of a new €7 million “Pact Trajectoire ESG” impact loan. In November 2023, FDE's main subsidiary, Gazonor, had subscribed to a €5.8 million ESG “Impulse” loan with the bank to refinance four cogeneration units in Lens and Avion.

Highly committed to environmental transition, FDE provides economically and ecologically competitive energy to residents, communities, and industries in the regions where the Group operates. FDE therefore avoids more than 3.5 million tons of CO2eq per year, with its existing portfolio of 22.5 MW of installed electricity capacity, confirming its key role in the ecological transition of these countries. The goal by 2030 is to significantly contribute to the carbon emissions reduction by avoiding more than 20 million tons of CO2eq per year.

With the Group's recent developments in Norway, FDE is now present in 5 European countries and produces some of the key energies necessary to achieve Net Zero: low-carbon electricity and heat production from solar energy and cogeneration; low-carbon gas from abandoned mine methane and renewable natural gas; and low-carbon hydrogen.

To strengthen its ESG approach even further, FDE signed for the second time a €7 million impact loan with Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels. The purpose of this “PACT Trajectoire ESG” loan is to support the Group's growth strategy in France and abroad, in addition to its existing projects and pipeline of identified and secured projects, with the focus on becoming one of Europe's leading low-carbon energy production platforms.

This “PACT Trajectoire ESG” impact loan comprises up to 20% further reduction on the margin, if FDE improves its ESG performance according to predetermined criteria. To ensure neutrality, ESG performance and improvement will be assessed annually by EthiFinance, an independent extra-financial analysis agency.

Julien Moulin, President of FDE, states: "I would like to thank Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels for its confidence and congratulate our team on the signing of this second impact loan. Low-carbon energy production plays an essential role in achieving carbon neutrality by 2040. Our projects are particularly virtuous as they have a real positive impact on the territories in which we operate, by reducing the carbon footprint of the energy used while strengthening energy sovereignty thanks to a local, ecologically reliable and economically competitive supply. We are therefore proud of the continued support of Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, a partner strongly committed to the Ecological Transition."

Clément Courtecuisse, Account Manager of the Lille Business Center at Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, emphasizes: “We are particularly proud to be able to once again provide long-term support to a multi-energy producer like FDE, which offers solutions with a reduced carbon footprint. Our ambition, by the end of the year, is to allocate 50% of our annual medium- to long-term credits to transition projects or to structures committed to an ESG approach. This second operation carried out with FDE, with an impact loan emblematic of our transition range, the “PACT Trajectoire ESG”, is a perfect illustration of our ambition.”

FDE‘s FY 2030 objectives comprise a nnual revenues of more than €175 million, and an EBITDA above €85 million, combined with over 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per annum

