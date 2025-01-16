KLEA HOLDING (ex VISIOMED GROUP) company press release from 16/01/2025 - Klea Holding closes 2024 (+24% growth) with a record quarterly sales and improvement in growth momentum in Q4 (+33%)

16/01/2025 - 07:30

Smart Salem Q4 volumes exceed 47k visits: +33 % for Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023 with the reopening of City Walk center in October and reaches new attendance records.

FY 2024 volumes exceed 152k visits: +24% for FY 2024 vs FY 2023 despite severe storm events of April 2024 and a 6-month period with only 2 centers running from April to October.

The activity on the Medical Fitness segment shows an impressive momentum in Q4 2024 (+32%).

The Health and Wellness segment keeps growing thanks to efficient diversification (+78%).

Paris, January 16, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 – ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, presents the quarterly and full-year performance of its subsidiary Smart Salem - the first network of digitalized medical services & analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Health (DH) (part of Dubai Government) in the United Arab Emirates.

Smart Salem recovers its strong growth momentum during Q4 2024.

During Q4 2024, the Medical Fitness business grew by 32%, sustained by the continuing growth of DIFC and DKP centers since the beginning of the year, and the reopening of City Walk center on October 14th (closed since the flood of April in Dubai).

Health & Wellness activities keep growing strongly and also benefited from the re-opening of the City Walk center (+78% vs. Q4 2023).

Relying on its dynamism, Smart Salem achieved a total growth of 33% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023. Smart Salem breaks a new monthly attendance record by performing a total of 16,861 tests during October 2024, compared with 12,617 visits last year for October 2023 translating into a volume growth of +34%, and a new weekly record during the first week of November (3,948 visits).

On a full-year basis, the growth of the medical fitness and wellness services reach 22% and 137% respectively. The total growth in volumes across all tests at Smart Salem centers show a strong resilience with 24%.

Smart Salem activity in Q4 2024 Number of tests performed (in volume) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Var. Q4-24/Q4-23 Medical Fitness tests 45,675 34,662 +32% Health & Wellness tests 1,435 804 +78% Total number of tests performed 47,110 35,466 + 33%%

Smart Salem activity FY 2024 Number of tests performed (in volume) FY 2024 FY 2023 Var. FY-24/FY-23 Medical Fitness tests 147,519 120,455 +22% Health & Wellness tests 4,508 1,902 +137% Total number of tests performed 152,027 122,357 +24 %

2025 outlook

Smart Salem intends to maintain a solid growth in 2025, benefiting from the reopening and modernization of City Walk Center and relying on growth acquisition initiatives and strategies implemented in 2024 to develop new contractual relationships with key customers and foster its diversification.

Klea Holding will also communicate in due course an update on its development project in Saudi Arabia.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

