Paris, December 6, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 – ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces the extension of the Equisafe Bond maturity, in agreement with Equisafe's Bondholders.

Following a validation by the Equisafe Bondholders at their General Assembly (please refer to the press release dated August 22, 2022 for further details), Klea Holding has signed an amendment to the Equisafe Bond agreement with new terms as follows:

Total due principal revised at € 2 987 620,47 after the payment of interests in August 2024 and a principal repayment of € 700 000 in October 2024

New maturity extended until March 2027

Revised interest rate of 11.5% per annum

Installment schedule as described in the table presented below ( Installment Schedule )

Klea Holding CEO Clement Pacaud said: “We are happy to extend the maturity of the Equisafe Bond until March 2027 and tailor the principal repayments over that period, aligning well with Klea's momentum and the important milestone we steadily reach. We value the support and the trustful relationship with Equisafe and the bondholders since 2022.”

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

