13/09/2024 - 14:15

Grenoble, 13 September 2024

Kalray recalls to its shareholders that the next press release regarding its 2024 half-year results will be published on Thursday, September 19, 2024, after the market closes, in accordance with its financial calendar.

On this occasion, the Company will review its results, strategy, and outlook, particularly following the end of the exclusive negotiations with the company Pliops[1]. A meeting for the financial community will be held on Friday, September 20, with a question-and-answer session.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a technology innovator specializing in software and hardware solutions to accelerate data-intensive workflows in Media & Entertainment, High-Performance Computing, and Artificial Intelligence. Our comprehensive product range features ngenea, a leading data acceleration platform, and accelerated data processing cards for storage and compute.

With Kalray solutions, customers can scale their infrastructures to efficiently meet performance and capacity needs for data-intensive tasks, all without being tied to specific data formats or vendors.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off from the French CEA research lab, Kalray has corporate and financial backing from notable investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors, and Bpifrance. Committed to innovation and excellence, we strive to deliver value to our customers, developers, and the planet through technology and expertise.

[1] See press release as of 1st August 2024