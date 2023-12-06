06/12/2023 - 18:00



Grenoble - France, 06/12/2023 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2024.

11 January 2024 (after market closes): 2023 Earnings 24 April 2024 (before market opens): 2023 Year-end results 28 June 2024: Shareholders Meeting 11 July 2024 (after market closes): Activity in the first-half of 2024 19 September 2024 (after market closes): 2024 Half-year results

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com