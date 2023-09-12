12/09/2023 - 08:00

Grenoble, September 12, 2023 – Kalray is pleased to announce a strategic alliance partnership between pixitmedia, a Kalray subsidiary (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL) and global leader in software-defined storage and data management and orchestration solutions for the media and entertainment industry, with Grass Valley, a renowned media technology provider specialized in innovative solutions for live and remote production, content delivery, and media workflow enhancement.

This technical alliance partnership brings together the expertise and technology of two media industry powerhouses, pixitmedia and Grass Valley, to provide a joint offering that is the beginning of an exciting journey for both companies. Grass Valley has chosen pixstor™, pixitmedia's software-defined storage solution product, as one of the latest additions to their Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP) ecosystem.

As a GOLD Alliance partner and part of the Grass Valley AMPP Universe, pixstor gives Grass Valley customers the freedom and flexibility to implement a tailored storage solution to meet their individual needs, including capacity and performance requirements, with the enterprise-scale resilience and support proven in the most demanding of industries. Used by Red Bee Media and other media customers, pixstor underpins numerous linear and non-linear national broadcasters, such as the broadcasting giant FOX Sports, Cinelab London, Viceland, Multicom Entertainment Group, and others.

"We are excited to join forces with Grass Valley to provide unparalleled choice and freedom to customers," said Ben Leaver, Kalray's pixitmedia business line leader and pixitmedia co-founder. "In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, this partnership allows us to offer a solution that empowers content creators, broadcasters, and post-production professionals to focus on producing and distributing their exceptional content rather than worrying about managing and storing their data."

Grass Valley is the leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment market and works with the world's major media brands, powering their media centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms. As the number one trusted partner in media technology, Grass Valley enables content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live experiences in the most efficient way.

"We are dedicated to delivering solutions that empower our customers to create, manage, and distribute content with confidence," said Adam Marshall, Chief Product Officer at Grass Valley. "By combining pixitmedia's data management and orchestration expertise with Grass Valley's production technology, we are taking a significant step toward delivering a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the unique data management challenges of the media industry."

pixitmedia will join Grass Valley in their stand 9-A01 at IBC 2023, demonstrating how pixstor tightly integrates into Grass Valley's Elastic Recorder, Scheduler, and EDIUS platform, enabling seamless recording, editing, and playout of broadcast content. Visitors who stop by the stand can get hands-on experience with the Grass Valley AMPP and pixstor-integrated solution.

“Grass Valley provides a wide spectrum of technology that underpins the way media is distributed and consumed across the world,” says Leaver, “yet the actual files need to exist somewhere. pixitmedia's role is to provide reliable, consistent, and deterministic data management and orchestration, so that when Grass Valley presses the play button, we serve the data--and it's game on.”

Request an in-person demonstration of the joint solution provided by pixitmedia and Grass Valley: https://pixitmedia.com/events/ibc2023.

