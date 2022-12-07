07/12/2022 - 17:45

FINANCIAL AGENDA 2023



Grenoble - France, 07/12/2023 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023 . Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing, except other indication. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

17 January 2023 2022 Earnings 28 March 2023 2022 Year-end results June 2023 Shareholders Meeting 11 July 2023 Activity in the first-half of 2023 21 September 2023 2023 Half-year results

About KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com