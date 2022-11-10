10/11/2022 - 17:35

Grenoble - France, November 10, 2022 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge, is pleased to announce its vision for the present and future of high-performance computing at SC22 in Dallas, November 14-17, 2022. Hosting a number of solutions presentations for Dell Technologies Unstructured Data Solutions and HPC customers, alongside networking opportunities for attendees, Kalray will demonstrate how their highly complementary hardware and software solutions are addressing developments in the world of intensive data storage and processing.

Kalray solutions for both Unstructured Data Solutions and HPC storage provide enterprise customers with a comprehensive solution for compute, storage and data management. Kalray will be presenting its solutions this year in the Dell Technologies booth theater #2443.

“This is a great opportunity for Kalray to demonstrate its unique portfolio offerings for the HPC and Unstructured Data Solutions market. ,” says Kalray CEO, Éric Baissus. “The presentations and activities at SC22 is part of our strategy to accelerate our go-to-market and strengthen our key position in the storage market.”

Specifically, with pixstor™ and ngenea®, Kalray now offers an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution that meets the requirements of most storage workloads. pixstor's™ "Tier Zero" scratch storage enables customers to dramatically increase storage performance, while ngenea® vastly improves efficiency by consolidating storage environments such as Dell PowerScale and ECS and simplifying data management workflows.

At SC22 attendees can join our presentations in the Dell Technologies booth theater #2443, where they will hear insights from Greg Furmidge, VP of Global Sales Operations, Kalray and Isaiah Weiner, Technical Solutions Architect, Kalray. They will be discussing offers for HPC and Unstructured Data Solutions enterprise customers featuring pixstor™, the high-performance storage software and ngenea®, the data-orchestration software.

Presentation details

15th November 2022 at 11.00

Kalray pixstor™, Beyond Storage

Greg Furmidge, VP of Global Sales Operations, Kalray

15th November 2022 at 14:40

Accelerating Data-Driven HPC

Isaiah Weiner, Technical Solutions Architect, Kalray

Anthony Dina, Global Field CTO, Dell Technologies

16th November 2022 at 10:20

Kalray ngenea®, Beyond Cloud for Your Business Capabilities and Workflows

Isaiah Weiner, Technical Solutions Architect, Kalray

16th November 2022 at 14:40

Accelerating Data-Driven HPC

Isaiah Weiner, Technical Solutions Architect, Kalray

Anthony Dina, Global Field CTO, Dell Technologies

Special Leadership Networking Event

In addition, Kalray and Dell are hosting a Cocktail and Networking event for industry leaders. Register via the link below to socialize, share and learn from technology leaders in a welcoming atmosphere.

Date: Thursday 15th November at 17.00-19:00 in the Hard Shake Lounge. Register here.

For more information about the joint Kalray and Dell Technologies solutions, please check out our brief here:

About KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com