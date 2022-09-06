06/09/2022 - 07:00



London – UK, September 6th, 2022 – pixitmedia[1], a Kalray company, has announced today that pixstor™ and ngenea® (a shared storage and data orchestration solution) will be included in the content production area at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) stand (5.C80) at IBC 2022.

AWS will be showcasing a suite of end-to-end cloud production workflows, demonstrating how the industry's leading tools for editing, compositing, finishing, grading and quality control (QC) can be used for full production in the cloud. These workflows will be supported by pixitmedia's flagship products, pixstor and ngenea, software-defined storage and orchestration software.

This follows the announcement that pixitmedia has been accepted into the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Offline editorial, visual effects (VFX) and color grading work is not only possible in the cloud, but can deliver huge and tangible benefits in performance, collaboration, scalability, and cost efficiencies for producers.

At IBC stand 5.C80, AWS will demonstrate the media creation lifecycle in five stages. Live camera footage will be ingested to a cloud collaborative environment using dailies platform Moxion. That footage will be edited in Adobe® Premiere® Pro and conformed in Flame®, Autodesk®'s finishing and VFX solution. A fourth stage will demonstrate FilmLight Baselight performing the color grade, and finally, the content will pass through Colorfront Streaming and Broker Service for QC, which also reads directly from Amazon S3.

The high-resolution, uncompressed 4K media for all five stages of the production process will be edited in place on the powerful media-centric storage infrastructure powered by pixstor and ngenea, with 10-bit uncompressed video streamed from applications running in the cloud to the stand. It will use the latest AWS Cloud Digital Interface (AWS CDI), NewTek Network Device Interface (NDI), and Colorfront Streaming and Broker Service technology, over a secure internet connection to an Amazon VPC. Amazon EC2 compute, Amazon Elastic Block Store and Amazon S3 storage underpin the entire pixstor and ngenea solution.

Ben Leaver, EVP of Business Development and Co-Founder of pixitmedia explains:

“We're looking forward to being featured in the AWS stand at IBC to showcase our storage and data orchestration platform to the Media & Entertainment industry. Together with AWS and industry-standard software providers, we will demonstrate that high-end editorial, VFX and color grading work is possible in the cloud today. We are providing our customers with ease of use, guaranteed performance, greater collaboration and seamless workflows in the cloud.”

pixitmedia is a global member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and an industry facilitator of cloud-enabled production workflows. pixstor offers AWS customers an agile storage environment that guarantees adaptability and performance. Coupled with the power of pixitmedia's ngenea, it quickly and securely transports data to and from globally distributed cloud, object storage, and traditional network attached storage (NAS).

To learn more about pixitmedia at IBC 2022, click here.

ABOUT PIXITMEDIA

pixitmedia is a Kalray company (Euronext, ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge. pixitmedia and Kalray share a common vision and a complementary value proposition in both software and hardware to address today's and tomorrow's data-intensive world with solutions for a more intelligent, effective, energy-wise and user-friendly data-driven world.

pixitmedia facilitates seamless collaboration to enable the power of ideas. Our award winning purpose-built, software-defined storage and data solutions simplify the flow of data to connect an increasingly complex world. Our aim is to deliver beyond expectations throughout all areas of our operation. We devise optimized solutions that give customers both choice and freedom, our restless innovation constantly pushes boundaries and the unrivalled care and knowledge of our team ensure optimum performance and value. Customer success is at the heart of our business, we have technical specialists and a unique, dedicated lab facility to guarantee the effectiveness of our solutions. For more information, please visit https://pixitmedia.com or contact us: marketing@pixitmedia.com

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - ALKAL) is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge. Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and data center infrastructures.

Kalray's offerings include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards, as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Individually or combined, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors and Bpifrance. Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

Press contact:

Serena Boni: sboni@actus.fr, Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

[1] pixitmedia is the dedicated branch for Media & Entertainment markets of Kalray.