27/06/2022 - 18:00

Opening new perspectives for Media & Entertainment customers

to improve their workflows and ease their data management.



Grenoble - France, June 27, 2022 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris : ALKAL), a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, is delighted to announce the first outcome of the synergetic combination of its DPU (“Data Processing Unit”) processor-based acceleration card K200-LP™ with newly acquired software-defined storage and data management solutions provider pixitmedia[1], a division of Arcapix Holdings Ltd dedicated to the Media & Entertainment markets. The launch of this new joint product comes just months after Kalray's acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Ltd and the new product will be showcased at Flash Memory Summit (USA) in August.

Kalray's acceleration cards and DPU s at the heart of awarded Pixitmedia's software-defined storage and data management solutions

Media & Entertainment customers are amongst the most demanding in terms of data storage and data management. The award winning pixstor and ngenea products are deployed by industry leading film studios, broadcasters, postproduction houses and VFX studios, all of whom derive value from the way in which pixitmedia puts the creative user in control of their data. Guaranteed performance, security compliance and flexibility in choice of deployment in a Hybrid, Multi-Cloud world are all a given, but it's the smart integration with the customer's workflow and creative pipeline management tools that elevates pixitmedia's storage credentials.

Just a few months after Kalray's acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, Kalray and pixitmedia have combined their technologies to offer a new version of pixstor and ngenea capable of leveraging the Kalray K200-LP™ Smart Storage Acceleration card. This combination of software and hardware offers new perspectives in terms of performance, power consumption, flexibility and, ease of use for pixitmedia's customers in the Media & Entertainment industry.

Kalray's K200-LP™ developed for high performance storage and next generation of data management solutions

K200-LP™ is the perfect solution for storage appliance makers and cloud service providers, to build their next generation of storage appliances in terms of performance per Watt per dollar.

Leveraging Kalray's MPPA® DPU, a new generation of high performance processors tailored to process data-intensive applications, the K200-LP™ Smart Storage Accelerator cards can be programmed to accelerate rich and demanding data services.

Media & Entertainment applications require highly efficient storage and data management solutions while offering a unified, easy to use, collaborative environment for the content creators. In this context, the

K200-LP™ card offers new opportunities to improve each step within the typical content workflow .

“With the K200-LP™ , we're able to both consolidate and turbo-charge many of our existing storage-related functions and features that will help us offer even more efficient solutions to our customers. We look forward to exploiting the full power of our MPPA® DPU-based acceleration cards in the future within pixstor and ngenea, be it for accelerating our ability to help customers realize the full value of their existing content with machine learning in pixstor, or reducing the time it takes to shares assets globally with ngenea”, said Barry Evans, Kalray Storage Business CTO and co-founder of Pixitmedia.

The K200-LP™ Smart Storage Accelerator card as well as Pixitmedia DPU-empowered solution will be showcased at Flash Memory Summit, booth #940, from August 2 to 4, 2022, at Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, USA.

Accelerating the market penetration of Kalray's acceleration cards

One of the acquisition goals of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, of which pixitmedia is part, by Kalray was to increase growth opportunities, accelerate the commercialization of its technology and products, and leverage cross-selling opportunities. pixitmedia now gives access to new markets opportunities for Kalray, including one of the most demanding and exciting data-intensive industries – Media & Entertainment.

The integration of Kalray's Cards into pixitmedia's servers is an important milestone and will contribute to accelerate Kalray's time-to-market on this specific market.

Eric Baissus, President and CEO of Kalray said: “The synergy with Arcapix is now a reality that customers can experience! We are proud to have a combined solution ready just a few months after the acquisition. It shows both the complementarity of our offering and the unique collaborative mindset that we managed to instill within our company.”

[1] pixitmedia is the dedicated division for Media & Entertainment markets of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, acquired by Kalray. See press release on March 3, 2022.