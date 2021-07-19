19/07/2021 - 09:00

In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st January 2021 and 30th June 2021:

Number of Buy transactions: 144

Number of Sell transactions: 165

Volume of bonds bought: 11,473 bonds of €1,000 each

Volume of bonds sold: 11,301 bonds of €1,000 eacch

Total value of Buy transactions: €11,363,715.11

Total value of Sell transactions: €11,197,949.08

As at 30th June 2021, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :