Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

TRANSITION EVERGREEN lance une augmentation de capital de 55,6 M EUR sur Euronext à Paris ouverte à tous les investisseurs

  JML Finance (Luxembourg) SARL company press release from 19/07/2021

  19/07/2021 - 09:00

HALF YEAR UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st January 2021 and 30th June 2021:

  • Number of Buy transactions: 144
  • Number of Sell transactions: 165
  • Volume of bonds bought: 11,473 bonds of €1,000 each
  • Volume of bonds sold: 11,301 bonds of €1,000 eacch
  • Total value of Buy transactions: €11,363,715.11
  • Total value of Sell transactions: €11,197,949.08

As at 30th June 2021, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :

  • €184,568.34 in cash
  • 227 bonds of €1,000 each
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmtvYpRsk2qbxnFvap1ua5WZaWdkmmeUl2SZxGdvZMjHa5qTxWphl5mdZnBhl2pt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (93 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: JML Finance (Luxembourg) SARL