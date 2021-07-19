In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st January 2021 and 30th June 2021:
- Number of Buy transactions: 144
- Number of Sell transactions: 165
- Volume of bonds bought: 11,473 bonds of €1,000 each
- Volume of bonds sold: 11,301 bonds of €1,000 eacch
- Total value of Buy transactions: €11,363,715.11
- Total value of Sell transactions: €11,197,949.08
As at 30th June 2021, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :
- €184,568.34 in cash
- 227 bonds of €1,000 each