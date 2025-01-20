20/01/2025 - 10:15

Groupement Mousquetaires, through its holding ITM Entreprises, has been assigned a 'BBB' Long Term Credit rating by Ethifinance

Groupement Mousquetaires, a grocery, do-it-yourself and mobility retail group formed by the supply cooperative represented by its holding entity ITM Entreprises and more than 4,000 independent retail stores, has been assigned a 'BBB' with a stable outlook from Ethifinance. The affirmation of Groupement Mousquetaires' investment quality will further improve its access to debt capital markets and optimize its financing costs.

The rating report published by Ethifinance is available on the Issuer's website (www.mousquetaires.com/investisseurs/ ) and on Ethifinance's website (https://www.ethifinance.com/en/ratings).

