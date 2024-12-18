18/12/2024 - 17:35

Iris Financial S.A.

17, Boulevard Friedrich Wilhelm Raiffeisen

L-2411 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg – 18 December 2024, 17:30

Iris Financial S.A. – Name Change

Iris Financial S.A. (the “Company”) announces that in anticipation of the expected completion of

the business combination with Younited S.A. (the “Combination”), it intends to change its name to Younited Financial S.A. as of 20 December 2024.

The currently listed and traded ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) and the public warrants issued by the Company are expected to start trading on Euronext Amsterdam under the Company's new name (i.e. Younited Financial S.A.) as of 20 December 2024.

About Iris Financial

More information about the Company can be found on the Company's website http://www.irisfinancial.co.

