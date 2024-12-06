06/12/2024 - 17:35

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 6 December 2024

Iris Financial – Change of trading currency and ISINs

Iris Financial (the “Company”) announces that as of Thursday 12 December 2024 the ordinary shares in its share capital (the “Ordinary Shares”) and its public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) will trade in euros on Euronext Amsterdam.

The reference prices of the Ordinary Shares and the Public Warrants at the opening of trading will be determined by converting the previous trading day's closing prices in U.S. dollars on the basis of the European Central Bank's USD spot rate as updated for Wednesday 11 December 2024.

In connection with the new trading currency the Ordinary Shares and the Public Warrants will have new ISIN codes as of Thursday 12 December 2024. The new ISIN code for the Ordinary Shares will be KYG7552D1354. The new ISIN code for the Public Warrants will be KYG7552D1438. The first settlements (if any) with the new ISIN codes will take place Monday 16 December 2024.

On Thursday 12 December 2024 an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held before the Luxembourg civil law notary to decide amongst other things on the migration of the Company from the Cayman Islands to Luxembourg. Subject to the approval of the shareholders, the Company will be a Luxembourg company named Iris Financial S.A. as of the same date.

About Iris Financial

More information about the Company can be found on the Company's website http://www.irisfinancial.co.

