 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

INVIBES ADVERTISING company press release from 07/01/2025 - Invibes Advertising : Half-yearly report and termination of the liquidity contract.

07/01/2025 - 17:40

Press release

Half-yearly report and termination of the liquidity contract

London , 7 January 2025 – Under the liquidity contract for the shares of Invibes Advertising (BE0974299316 - ALINV FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the following resources were included in the liquidity account on 31/12/2024:

10,106 shares

6,311.90 Euros in cash

In the 2nd half of 2024, a total of:

Buy 18,650 shares 66,630.28 EUR 356 transactions Sell 15.142 shares 56,426.90 EUR 238 transactions

It recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report at 28/06/2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

6,598 shares

17,382.53 Euros in cash

It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 17/11/2021, the following means were made available:

• 6,000 shares

• 50,000.00 Euros in cash

Furthermore, as of December 31, 2024, VP VENTURE NV terminated the liquidity contract entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe).

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.

Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.

Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.

Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.

In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.

Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com

Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)

Read our latest press releases at:

https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on:

LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising X @Invibes_adv

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com