 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

Half-yearly report and termination of the liquidity contract
London , 7 January 2025 – Under the liquidity contract for the shares of Invibes Advertising (BE0974299316 - ALINV FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the following resources were included in the liquidity account on 31/12/2024:
- 10,106 shares
- 6,311.90 Euros in cash
In the 2nd half of 2024, a total of:
|Buy
|18,650 shares
|66,630.28 EUR
|356 transactions
|Sell
|15.142 shares
|56,426.90 EUR
|238 transactions
It recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report at 28/06/2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 6,598 shares
- 17,382.53 Euros in cash
It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 17/11/2021, the following means were made available:
• 6,000 shares
• 50,000.00 Euros in cash
Furthermore, as of December 31, 2024, VP VENTURE NV terminated the liquidity contract entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe).
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)
