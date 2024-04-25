 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

25/04/2024 - 17:45

Press release

6% growth in Q1 2024 sales

London, 25 April 2024 - Invibes Advertising (Invibes), an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising , announces its sales figures for the first quarter of 2024.

Q1 2024, Invibes has recorded sales of €5.5m, up 6% on the same period in 2023[1] .

Throughout the quarter, Invibes continued to benefit from the sustained momentum of markets in the scale-up phase (Germany, UK, Italy, and Belgium), following on from the already double-digit growth, recorded in 2023.

During the quarter, a number of major international retailers chose Invibes' to run their advertising campaigns, including Hewlett Packard Entreprise and Intel with cross-markets campaigns, and Gillette (Procter & Gamble).

To solidify its cross-market offering and to meet the demand from international key clients for a global offering, Invibes plans to expand its geographical footprint with the opening of 3 new markets - the United States, Mexico, and Singapore.

During the first quarter of 2024, Invibes has already appointed two managers, one for the United States and the other in Singapore:

Nathan Stallard has been appointed US Country Director. Over the past 10 years, Nathan has developed considerable expertise in the advertising sector. Until 2020, he was National Sales Manager for the German advertising group Edgar Ambient Media Group. In 2021, Stallard joined Invibes Advertising as Sales Manager and rose to Head of Sales for Germany before becoming Sales Director Germany. Nathan is a US citizen.

Elsa Trang has been appointed Commercial Director Singapore. Elsa has almost 10 years' experience in marketing and sales. Trang began her career at Invibes Advertising as Sales Manager for France before becoming Team Leader and then Head of Sales.

"We are thrilled that Nathan and Elsa will be taking over the development of the USA and Singapore, where we have strong ambitions. Both already have a proven track record with Invibes. As individuals they have contributed to the successful development of sales in Germany and France respectively. With their experience and expertise, we are giving ourselves the best possible chance of success in these two countries," Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet, co-CEOs of Invibes Advertising.

On the strength of its ability to model the ROI of launching a new country, Invibes expects these new markets to contribute to business within a few months following launch, and to the group's profitability within 2 years.

Next publication: Q2 2024 sales, on 24 July 2024 (post-market).

[1] For comparison purposes, sales for the 1er quarter of 2023 have been restated to include sales by ML2Grow, which was sold on 15 March 2024, with retroactive deconsolidation from 1st January 2024.