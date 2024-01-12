 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

Press release
Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract
London , 12 Januray 2024 – Under the liquidity contract for the shares of Invibes
Advertising (BE0974299316 - ALINV FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the
following resources were included in the liquidity account on 29/12/2023:
- 5,121 shares
- 28,926.33 Euros in cash
In the 2nd half of 2022, a total of:
|Buy
|26,410 shares
|124,024.73 EUR
|396 transactions
|Sell
|29,571 shares
|136,639.29 EUR
|335 transactions
It recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report at 30/06/2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 8,282 shares
- 17,867.35 Euros in cash
It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 17/11/2021, the following means were made available:
• 6,000 shares
• 50,000.00 Euros in cash
TP ICAP (Europe) SA is authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel
et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)
Read our latest press releases at:
https://www.invibes.com/investors.html
Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on:
LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising X @Invibes_adv
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO